Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran nabs two second-place medals at Yutan wrestling meet
  • Updated
The Lincoln Lutheran wrestling team had two runner-up finishers at Thursday's Yutan Invitational.

The Warriors' Grant Wells was second at 126 pounds and Keyden Uhrich was a runner-up finisher at 138.

In a battle of two of Class C's top 126-pounders, Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding edged Wells 8-6 in sudden death.

Lincoln Christian's Jackson Cooley was second at 152.

Host Yutan won the 10-team tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14: Twelve players scored for the Knights, including sophomore Nyaluak Dak, who had a game-high 14 points. The Knights have won three of their past four games since starting the season 2-5.

Schedule note: Friday's game between Class A No. 3 Fremont and No. 6 Lincoln Southwest in Fremont was postponed until Jan. 25. The Southwest-Fremont boys game remains scheduled for Friday and was moved up to 6 p.m.

Southwest's girls game against Gretna scheduled for Saturday also was postponed. It will take place Feb. 1.

