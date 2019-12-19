Prep glance: Lincoln East wrestlers take all but two matches in beating Lincoln Pius X

The Lincoln East wrestling team won six of the eight competitive matches and also got six forfeits against Lincoln Pius X in a 63-12 win Thursday night at Pius X.

East earned bonus points in 11 of its 12 victories, the only exception at 195 pounds, where Aidan Ingwersen beat Dontae Thomas 5-3.

Breckin Sperling was a bright spot for East at 145 pounds as the Northwestern College commit pinned Cesear Hernandez in 46 seconds. The only other pin for the Spartans was at heavyweight, where sophomore Ge'Auvieon Crayton pinned Garrett Beeck in 3:26.

In East's other wins that weren't by forfeit, Keith Smith had a major decision over Jacob Reiber, 10-1, at 113 pounds; and Nic Swift had a major decision over Luke Andres, 11-3, at 132.

Pius X got victories by Cole Schulzkump at 138 pounds and Ethan Bosland at 220, both via pins, Schulzkump in 2:33 and Bosland in 1:01.