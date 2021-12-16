Prep glance: Lincoln East picks up three pins in win over Lincoln Pius X

The Lincoln East wrestling team defeated Lincoln Pius X 48-27 Thursday at Pius X, with the Spartans picking up three pins.

The Spartans' Westin Sherlock pinned Cole Schulzkump in 3 minutes, 41 seconds at 145 pounds. East's Zach Dickey (195) had a 5:36 pin over Ben Andreasen, and Braedyn Rakes (106) posted a 5:12 pin against George Ivanov.

Pius X got pins from Luke Andres (152), Sam Andres (170) and Hector Mora (285).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 66, Heartland Christian 42: Terance Pittman led a balanced scoring effort for the Class D-2 No. 6 Patriots with 12 points. Three others scored in double figures. Viktar Kachalouski, Maurice Reide and Roope Heinila each had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 65, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13: Kerolene Dos Santos led the Patriots with 22 points. Jada Smith added a season-high 16 points and Myllena De Sousa also had 16 points.

