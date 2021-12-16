 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: Lincoln East picks up three pins in win over Lincoln Pius X
0 Comments

Prep glance: Lincoln East picks up three pins in win over Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln East wrestling team defeated Lincoln Pius X 48-27 Thursday at Pius X, with the Spartans picking up three pins.

The Spartans' Westin Sherlock pinned Cole Schulzkump in 3 minutes, 41 seconds at 145 pounds. East's Zach Dickey (195) had a 5:36 pin over Ben Andreasen, and Braedyn Rakes (106) posted a 5:12 pin against George Ivanov.

Pius X got pins from Luke Andres (152), Sam Andres (170) and Hector Mora (285).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 66, Heartland Christian 42: Terance Pittman led a balanced scoring effort for the Class D-2 No. 6 Patriots with 12 points. Three others scored in double figures. Viktar Kachalouski, Maurice Reide and Roope Heinila each had 10. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 65, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13: Kerolene Dos Santos led the Patriots with 22 points. Jada Smith added a season-high 16 points and Myllena De Sousa also had 16 points.

High school wrestling logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News