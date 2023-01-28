Prep glance: Jacobsen takes 120-pount title to lead Southwest at Skutt Invite

Hunter Jacobsen claimed the 120-pound division for Lincoln Southwest to help the Silver Hawk boys wrestling team to a second-place finish at the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday.

Jacob Snow (126), Jack Baptista (170), Cooper Jackson (182), Titus Miron (195) and Josh Tollefsen (285) all finished second in their classes.

Lincoln Southwest finished with 171 points. Carter Geschke (113) and Dallas Paxton (220) took second for Lincoln North Star.

Raymond Central Invite: Lincoln Lutheran finished sixth with 64 points and Lincoln High 14th with 28 in a 16-team field. Jackson Masek finished second in the 285-pound weight class, falling by pin to Minden's Daulton Kuehn.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55: The Class A No. 5 Spartans were led by Carter Tempelmeyer's 26 points. Christian Melessa added 18 for the Spartans.

Lincoln North Star 65, Millard West 60: Antallah Sandlin'el recorded a game-high 28 points for Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star. KG Gatwech pitched in 14 points for the Navigators.

Lincoln Northeast 73, Norfolk 32: Christian Winn had a game-high 20 points for Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets shot 56% from the field and won the rebound battle 35-22. Porter Bazil also scored 19 points for Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln Southeast 86, Omaha Northwest 60: The Knights had 12 different players score, led by Taye Moore's 21 points. BJ Bradford had nine points and 10 assists for Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln High 53, Omaha North 50: Justin Bolis was the leading scorer for the Links with 18 points. Bryson Faines helped Lincoln High's offense with 11 points in the close win. The Links improve to 12-5 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31: The Class A No. 3 Links got 20 points from both Briauna Robinson and Kiana Wiley to boost their winning streak to 14 games.

Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23: Ten different players for the Class A No. 7 Spartans scored at least three points, led by Lillie Shaw's 10.

Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49: The Class A No. 9 Rockets were led by Serena Heeren's 22 points and nine rebounds. Monica Gutierrez added 12.

Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25: Nyaluak Dak led the way for Southeast with 18 points. Kya Branch pitched in two three-pointers.

Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43: Brinly Christensen scored a game-high 20 points for the Silver Hawks, who also got 12 from Eleanor Griffin.

Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33: Class A No. 10 Millard West built a 33-13 halftime and only allowed two points in the fourth quarter. Aleziah Anderson and Kendall Anderson each had 10 points for the Navigators.

SWIMMING

Omaha Westside Invite: The Lincoln Pius X boys finished third at a talented Omaha Westside Invitational on Saturday, benefitting from a diving title from David Hatt and several strong swims. The Bolt girls claimed fifth place. Notably, Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez’s moved into the state's top five leaderboard in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 20.29 seconds, which is the fourth best.

