Prep glance: Jacobsen, Bates lead Southwest to Omaha Skutt Invite title

Hunter Jacobsen (120 pounds) and Kash Bates (126) put together back-to-back titles for Lincoln Southwest and the Silver Hawks claimed 178 team points for the team title at the Omaha Skutt Invitational on Saturday.

Both Jacobsen and Bates pinned every opponent they faced, with the Silver Hawks posting 20 total pins.

Tony Phillips (106), Maddox Zegers (132), Jack Baptista (160) and Everett Swartz (195) added second-place finishes.

Lincoln North Star finished seventh with 57 points.

Jordan O'Connor (113) and Dallas Paxton (220) led the Navigators with runner-up marks in their respective weight classes.

Bishop Neumann Invite: Lincoln Christian finished runner-up in the team standings with 122½ points, while Lincoln East, Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Pius X finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Levi McGrew was the lone individual winner at 132 pounds for the Crusaders.

Grant Wells (126) and Jackson Masek (220) both finished second for Lincoln Lutheran.

Monarch Duals: Lincoln Southeast finished 0-5 in the meet hosted by Papillion-La Vista. Max McClatchey led the Knights with a 5-0 record that included three victories by pin at 195 pounds.

Norfolk Invite: Joshua Shaner finished second for Lincoln Northeast at 120 pounds, and Brice Elourme finished fourth. Shaner picked up a victory with a pin in 1:56 and a 5-0 decision before falling in the championship match.

SWIMMING

Omaha Westside Invitational: Boosted by a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, the Lincoln Pius X boys finished in fifth place. The Pius X girls were seventh.

Omaha Westside swept the meet titles. The Westside boys were led by junior Nate Germonprez, who posted a blazing time of 1 minute, 36.72 seconds to win the 200 freestyle and :48.23 to win the 100 butterfly.

