Lincoln Southwest won 14 of 15 matches to take Wednesday's wrestling dual from Lincoln High, 67-6.

One of the many highlights was Southwest's Kash Bates (120) pinning Hser Nay Ku Htoo in just 11 seconds. The only victory for Lincoln High came at 195, where Ser Pho Htoo pinned Caleb Underwood.