Prep glance: East wrestling shines in wins vs. Southeast at Devaney Sports Center

Lincoln East's boys and girls wrestling combined for nine total pins in dual victories over Lincoln Southeast Friday at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Nebraska hosting Minnesota.

The Spartan boys totaled eight of those victories in a dominant 67-12 victory over the Knights. The Lincoln East girls won their match against Southeast 37-12.

East totaled six consecutive victories from the 106 to 138-pound weight classes. Five of those were by pinfall with Joshua Shaner adding a technical fall at 126 pounds. Caleb Durr (145) and Cooper Johnson (285) both picked up pins for Southeast.

After double forfeits at 100 and 105 pounds, the Spartan girls added five consecutive victories. Milenna Notaro (110) won by major decision, followed by a Libby Kotik (115) decision. Morgan Sindel pinned Campbell Colborn at 120 pounds and East added two forfeit victories.

Katelyn Ruttledge ended the Spartan stretch with a pin over Abby Moorehead at 135 pounds.

Both schools will compete again Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln Southwest.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23: The Navigators dominated on both ends of the court and were led by Ani Leu with a game-high 16 points. Kendall Anderson also added 12 points for North Star and Eleanor Griffin led Southwest with six points.

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30: Class C-1 No. 9 Lincoln Christian responded with a 14-8 run in the final quarter to pull away from a tie against Boone Central. Ashlynn and Kena Ailes each had a game-high 10 points for the Crusaders.

BDS 44, Parkview Christian 41, 2OT: Class D-1 No. 8 BDS took down Class D-2 No. 9 Parkview Christian in a double-overtime thriller in the MUDECAS Tournament third-place game in Beatrice.

Parkview Christian's Aisha Dos Santos hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first overtime to tie the game, but BDS outscored the Patriots 4-1 in the second overtime. JessaLynn Hudson hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to put the game away for the Eagles.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48: The Crusaders couldn't get on track after falling behind 42-23 at halftime. Luke Hovendick scored a team-high 15 points for Lincoln Christian. Alex Christo for Boone Central had a game-high 30 points.