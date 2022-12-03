Prep glance: East wrestling dominates Kearney High Invitational

The Lincoln East wrestling team hit the road Saturday to compete at the Kearney High Invitational and will make the ride back with some hardware, winning the team title.

The Spartans amassed 170 total points, beating second-place North Platte by 14½ points. Lincoln Southwest finished sixth with a score of 110 and Lincoln Southeast had 73 in ninth place.

East finished the invite with five individual titles. Leland Sindel won the 106-pound class, Scottie Meier (113), Gabe Turman (132), Westin Sherlock (145) and Axel Lyman (220). Cole Toline (138) took second, Joshua Shaner (120) and Landon Spivey (170) took third place.

Jack Baptista (170) and Hunter Jacobsen (120) led Southwest with second-place finishes. Caleb Durr (152) and Cooper Johnson (285) took home second place individually for Southeast.

Boys Basketball

Millard North 81, Lincoln Southwest 74: Chuck Love had 23 points for Class No. 8 Lincoln Southwest, but it wasn’t enough to stop the ferocious second-half offense of No. 5 Millard North. After being tied at half-time, the Mustangs, led by Elijah Gaeth’s 26 points, hit six three pointers to get the lead once and for all.

Girls basketball

Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln Northeast 30: Adison Markowski scored 11 points and Keeleigh Knobbe added nine points and five assists as the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts won the championship game of their invitational at Bishop Flavin Gym. Doneelah Washington had a double-double for the Rockets, grabbing 13 and scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half.