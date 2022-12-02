Prep glance: City girls wrestling teams take on Friday Night Fracas Invite

The Lincoln East girls wrestling team was the highest-ranking city finisher at the Friday Night Fracas Invitational at West Point, securing a top-15 finish.

Three Spartans — Mileena Notaro (105 pounds), Morgan Sindel (120) and Carson Shank (170) — finished in the top six of their respective weight classes.

Notaro squared off in an intracity duel against Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Siefken for the 105 crown. Siefken pinned Notaro in 48 seconds as the Silver Hawks' lone representative in the championship matches.

BOYS WRESTLING

Fremont Invitational: Brendon Temple placed fourth in the 106-pound division for the seventh-place Lincoln Northeast boys, being pinned by Omaha Central's Hunter True in 2:54 in the third-place match. The Rockets also placed eighth in the girls wrestling division.

Blair Duals Invitational: Lincoln North Star's 39-27 victory over Boone Central was its lone win in five matchups as the Navigators placed fourth in the six-team tourney at Blair. Jordan O'Connor represented the Navigators as the only undefeated wrestler in the 126-pound weight class.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots got out to a 26-5 lead in the first quarter and proceeded to hold the Warriors scoreless from that point. Viktar Kachalouski and Maurice Reide both scored 16 for Parkview Christian.