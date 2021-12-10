Prep glance: Andres, Andreason lead Bolt wrestlers to third-place finish at Beau Haizlip Invite

Sam Andres won his weight class at 170 pounds, Joe Andreason claimed first at 182 and three other Lincoln Pius X wrestlers finished third to lead the Thunderbolts to a runner-up finish Friday at the Beau Haizlip Invite at Omaha South.

Lincoln Southeast placed fourth behind Max McClatchey winning at 195 pounds, while Evan Fuchs (126), Caleb Durr (138), Peyton Haupt (170), and Cooper Johnson (285) each finished third in their weight classes.

Hser Nay Ku Htoo (132) and Trevor Dragoo (220) each finished third to help Lincoln High finish in sixth. Lincoln Northeast placed seventh with Joshua Shaner winning the title at 120. Hastings won the team title with 196½ points.

Council Bluffs Classic: Four Lincoln East wrestlers advanced to the championship bracket quarterfinals after the first day in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Gabriel Turman at 120 pounds, Brandon Baustert (126), Keith Smith (132), and Cole Toline (138) all advanced and have the Spartans in 15th place with 89 points.