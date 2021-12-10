Prep glance: Andres, Andreason lead Bolt wrestlers to second-place finish at Beau Haizlip Invite

Sam Andres won his weight class at 170 pounds, Joe Andreason claimed first at 182 and three other Lincoln Pius X wrestlers finished third to lead the Thunderbolts to a runner-up finish Friday at the Beau Haizlip Invite at Omaha South.
Lincoln Southeast placed fourth behind Max McClatchey winning at 195 pounds, while Evan Fuchs (126), Caleb Durr (138), Peyton Haupt (170), and Cooper Johnson (285) each finished third in their weight classes.
Hser Nay Ku Htoo (132) and Trevor Dragoo (220) each finished third to help Lincoln High finish in sixth. Lincoln Northeast placed seventh with Joshua Shaner winning the title at 120. Hastings won the team title with 196½ points.
Council Bluffs Classic: Four Lincoln East wrestlers advanced to the championship bracket quarterfinals after the first day in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Gabriel Turman at 120 pounds, Brandon Baustert (126), Keith Smith (132), and Cole Toline (138) all advanced and have the Spartans in 15th place with 89 points.
Lincoln Christian 51, Lincoln Lutheran 24: The Crusaders used four forfeits and four key wins in the middle weights to win at Lincoln Lutheran. Christian's Miguel McGrew (145), Seth McGrew (152), Jackson Cooley (160) and Malachi Davis (170) all won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 23: The Rockets tightened up defensively to win at home against Columbus. Doneelah Washington had 23 points for Northeast and Yelaniya Bradley added eight.
Parkview Christian 57, Pawnee City 24: Kerolene dos Santos scored 19 points in the first half and tied a season high in scoring with 27 points to lead the Patriots. Myllena De Sousa added 10 points for Parkview (3-0).