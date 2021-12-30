Prep glance: 3 Thunderbolts claim titles at Dineen meet; East edges Bennington for crown

Lincoln Pius X had three individual champions and a fourth-place finisher to finish in third place at the Tom Dineen Invitational on Thursday at Creighton Prep.

Brothers Luke and Sam Andres each placed first, with Luke at 152 pounds and Sam at 170. Matt Bohy pinned his way to a title at 220 while Mac Boatman got fourth at 182.

Lincoln Southwest, aided by five top-four finishers, finished in fourth place. Kash Bates (132), Kyan Young (138) and Cooper Jackson (170) were all second.

Lincoln Southeast's Caleb Durr placed first at 138 to lead the Knights, and Lincoln Northeast's Joshua Shaner was first at 120.

Papillion-La Vista won the invite with 237½ points.

Bennington Duals: Tied at 15-15 going into the heavyweight division, Guor Chuol got a pin at 220 pounds and Brendan McGlothlin earned a 10-4 decision to help Lincoln East upend Bennington 33-29 to claim first place at the dual meet.

East dominated its other matches and finished 5-0 on the day.