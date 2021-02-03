 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo
  Updated
Kaylee Ricketts defended her top ranking at 170 pounds during the NSWCA girls state wrestling tournament Saturday in York.

The Wahoo wrestler capped an 11-0 season with a sudden victory in the final to claim a state championship.

Here is more on Ricketts:

Year: Sophomore.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning state title."

What’s it mean to be a state champion? "A dream come true."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, TikTok, Spotify.

Pre-meet superstitions or rituals: Listening to music.

Favorite post-meet snack: Pickles.

Favorite TV show: "The Challenge."

