Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Landon McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest

Landon McLaughlin continues his rise on the wrestling mat this season.

The Lincoln Southwest sophomore pinned each of his five opponents to take the 113-pound title at Friday's Millard West Invitational. McLaughlin, who is 21-2, is ranked No. 6 at 113 in Class A.

Year: Sophomore.

How long have you been wrestling: 11 years.

Best high school sports moment so far: Qualifying for the state tournament (in 2019).

Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat.

The meal or snack you miss having during wrestling season: Junk food.

Favorite pro athlete: Thomas Gilman.

