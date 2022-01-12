Pius X brothers Luke and Sam Andres take aim at state lore in final prep wrestling season together

Safe to say they’ve gotten much better since then, but not without some struggles. It’s their companionship that has brought Luke and Sam this far. They have supported one another through rough patches in their wrestling careers.

For Luke, it was during middle school that he had trouble finding wins, but through support and patience, he finally found his way, resulting in a high school career that has seen him qualify for back-to-back state tournaments.

For Sam, it took him three years to win a match in grade school. In fact, if not for his father, he would have dropped the sport.

“I’ve had big slumps and in grade school, I was nowhere near winning and I would just want to quit,” said Sam Andres. “I was done with the sport then. So, I just felt tired of it, but he’s (Jesse Andres) the one who kept me in the sport.”

Fortunately for Sam, things have turned out just fine, and he even qualified for state along with his brother as a freshman last season.