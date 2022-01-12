Pius X brothers Luke and Sam Andres take aim at state lore in final prep wrestling season together

Every day when Luke and Sam Andres walk into the Lincoln Pius X wrestling room, they glance at a board listing all the state champions who have walked the halls of the school located at 6000 A Street.
And ever since joining the club Thunderbolt wrestling program in kindergarten, it’s been their dream to stand triumphant with a gold medal in February in Omaha.
But as two brothers resume their pursuit for the top, it’s hard for them not to smile about the journey that brought them where they are today.
Wrestling was always in the cards for the Andres family. Luke and Sam’s father, Jesse, has been a supportive parent throughout their lives. And after placing at the state tournament in Montana when Jesse was a senior in high school, he passed his passion on to his children.
As is the case with most brothers, the two had a rivalry almost immediately after they started wrestling together.
“I remember my first-ever win actually was at the Pius tournament and it was against my brother,” Luke Andres said. “And my brother, neither of us knew how to wrestle much and I remember I was sitting on and pinning him (Sam) and he slapped me in the face from the bottom.”
“We had no idea what we were doing.”
Safe to say they’ve gotten much better since then, but not without some struggles. It’s their companionship that has brought Luke and Sam this far. They have supported one another through rough patches in their wrestling careers.
For Luke, it was during middle school that he had trouble finding wins, but through support and patience, he finally found his way, resulting in a high school career that has seen him qualify for back-to-back state tournaments.
For Sam, it took him three years to win a match in grade school. In fact, if not for his father, he would have dropped the sport.
“I’ve had big slumps and in grade school, I was nowhere near winning and I would just want to quit,” said Sam Andres. “I was done with the sport then. So, I just felt tired of it, but he’s (Jesse Andres) the one who kept me in the sport.”
Fortunately for Sam, things have turned out just fine, and he even qualified for state along with his brother as a freshman last season.
The two have grown closer since their early career struggles, but that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t get competitive. Luke and Sam have had memorable matches in their basement, where they have a mat set up for training during the offseason.
Last season, when winter practices were canceled for a few weeks, the two brothers had their training sessions within their own little indoor practice facility.
“So, we come into the basement and we just worked on doing shots,” Luke Andres said. “We probably did 100 shots on each other in the basement. We did that multiple times. We built a dummy down there like a wrestling dummy to practice shots on that.”
With Luke a senior and Sam a sophomore, this could be the last time they see each other on the same team. But for them, they hope it ends like they dream, with both names on the state champion wall, side-by-side, brother with brother.