Pins help Lincoln High wrestlers take down North Star at triangular

Lincoln High got four pins and a major decision to go along with five forfeits to defeat Lincoln North Star 58-24 Wednesday at the Links' home triangular.

The Links found their groove in the lighter weights, where Hser Nay Ku Htoo (132 pounds), Thaw Kwa (138) and Jesse Cruse (145) each picked up victories via pin fall. It didn't take long for Htoo and Kwa, as each grappler pinned their opponent within 1:35. It took a little longer for Cruse, who pinned the Navigator's Colton Hauschild late in the third period at the 5:15 mark.

Triston Walbrecht (195) rounded out Lincoln High's pins, defeating Alban Govori just under two minutes into the match. The Links' Trevor Dragoo upended Dallas Paxton at 220 pounds with a 14-6 major decision.

Ryder Nebesniak (182) and Brody Meyer (285) each got pins for North Star.

Omaha Bryan was the big winner, however, as defeating Lincoln High 60-16 and the Navigators 48-33.

