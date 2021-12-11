'One big wrestling family': Crete sees chaotic day with boys and girls competing, but wouldn't have it any other way

CRETE — You would have been lucky to see Crete activities director Matthew Martin and head wrestling coach Nicco Salvador on Saturday afternoon in the Crete gymnasium.
That duo was running all over the place making sure the wheels were turning in what would turn out to be a long and chaotic day at the Crete Invitational.
But this meet was different.
At schools like Fairbury and Crete — and across the state — girls wrestling begins to take shape as sanctioned sport
Before the school year, the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling as an official sport, and Crete was one of the first tournaments in the state to have the boys and girls competitions go on simultaneously.
But as the day wound down, both men couldn’t help but smile about how it went.
“It was a busy day, but I think it went really well,” Salvador said. “A few hiccups in the morning, but overall, it went pretty smooth. I’m really surprised to be done here this early.”
The planning process went back to last year, when Salvador and Martin actually set out to have something similar where the girls would wrestle on Friday night and the boys on Saturday, That, however, was snowed out, forcing it to be pushed back to another weekend. There was no doubt in their minds to try it again this year.
“We planned last year to run a Friday, then Saturday for the girls and then we got snowed out, so we moved it to another weekend,” Salvador said. “And so this year, it was kind of like, ‘Yup, that’s what we’re going to do, we’re planning on doing it at the same time.'”
The tournament brought in 16 boys teams and 15 girls teams. In fact, the tournament was so popular that Martin said he had to turn away other teams from competing. And with such large fields on both sides, the gym had a little extra energy.
"The atmosphere has been tremendous,” Martin said. “The schools that are here, great tradition. The hiccups we had were more of the technical stuff, and the actual administering of the tournament I think has gone really well. So, I couldn’t be happier with the effort that everybody had to just to make it all one big wrestling family.”
And as for the results of the meet, it was just as good.
On the boys side, Beatrice held a slim 186-185 lead over Milford heading into the placement matches, but the Orangemen went 4-for-5 in the finals to ultimately take home the trophy with a 217-203 win.
"I thought the kids did really well,” Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson said. “We’re short a couple of guys, so I think some of the guys really stepped in and battled really hard.”
As for the girls, it was equally as dramatic. But due in part to Karen Gomez placing first at 145 pounds and Jazmin Acosta pinning her way to a title at 235, Schuyler earned a 132-122 win over Lexington to take home first place.
“We are actually short quite a few girls today being sick and got a couple injuries right now, so we were without four of our varsity girls, and some of our younger girls stepped up,” said Schuyler coach Mark Wemhoff.
With the spectators flooded out and medals handed around, Salvador hopes tournaments such as Crete’s can become the standard.
“If they do this also, good luck to them because it’s a lot of work,” Salvador said. “But you know, I don’t think it will go away. I think we’ll see more girls on one day and boys on the other … but I think it was really cool to see and to have that opportunity.”