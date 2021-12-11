'One big wrestling family': Crete sees chaotic day with boys and girls competing, but wouldn't have it any other way

CRETE — You would have been lucky to see Crete activities director Matthew Martin and head wrestling coach Nicco Salvador on Saturday afternoon in the Crete gymnasium.

That duo was running all over the place making sure the wheels were turning in what would turn out to be a long and chaotic day at the Crete Invitational.

But this meet was different.

Before the school year, the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling as an official sport, and Crete was one of the first tournaments in the state to have the boys and girls competitions go on simultaneously.

But as the day wound down, both men couldn’t help but smile about how it went.

“It was a busy day, but I think it went really well,” Salvador said. “A few hiccups in the morning, but overall, it went pretty smooth. I’m really surprised to be done here this early.”

The planning process went back to last year, when Salvador and Martin actually set out to have something similar where the girls would wrestle on Friday night and the boys on Saturday, That, however, was snowed out, forcing it to be pushed back to another weekend. There was no doubt in their minds to try it again this year.