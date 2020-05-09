Omaha Skutt wrestling standout Stoltenberg commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska wrestling team picked up a commitment from a three-time state champion.
Omaha Skutt senior Nic Stoltenberg announced his pledge to the Huskers on Saturday morning.
I am super excited to say that I am commmitted to wrestle at the University Of Nebraska. Thank you to everyone on the Nebraska Wrestling staff that made this happen! Ready to get to work! #GBR #committed pic.twitter.com/rHRYpiZWkt— Nicholas (@nic_stolt) May 9, 2020
Stoltenberg, who wrestled at 152 pounds in his final season with the perennial-power SkyHawks, was originally committed to Wisconsin. He also had an offer from Arizona State.
Stoltenberg went 39-4 as a senior. Two of his losses were to out-of-state opponents, and two others were to Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield. Stoltenberg won state titles as a sophomore (126 pounds) and a junior (138), as well.
Stoltenberg joins a 2020 Husker recruiting class that was ranked No. 6 nationally in November.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!