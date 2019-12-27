NWSCA prep wrestling ratings
NWSCA prep wrestling ratings

Wrestling

NSWCA RANKINGS

Note: Ratings are provided by the Nebraska Scholastic Wresting Coaches Association. Full ratings can be found here.

CLASS A

TEAM: Millard South, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Columbus, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista South, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast.

DUAL: Millard South, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Kearney, Columbus, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, North Platte, Norfolk.

106: Smith, Lincoln East; Reyes, Omaha Burke; Bonham, Omaha Central; Stenger, Columbus; Russell, Millard West; Obermiller, Grand Island.

113: Baustert, Lincoln East; Heelan, Kearney; Coyle, Millard South; Batterton, Lincoln Southeast; Salat, Omaha Bryan; Reyes, Omaha Burke.

120: Grice, Bellevue East; Haynes, Omaha Central; Adams, Millard South; Rubino, Omaha Burke; Pedro, Grand Island; Nagatani, Kearney.

126: Burks, Omaha Burke; Grice, Omaha Central; Cushing, Grand Island; Steele, Kearney; Ruffin, North Platte; Rudner, Papillion-La Vista.

132: Knopick, Millard South; Diaz, North Platte; Kobza, Columbus; DeRosier, Bellevue East; Swift, Lincoln East; Ditmer, Norfolk.

138: Antoniak, Millard South; Smith, Kearney; Martinez, South Sioux City; Sindelar, Papillion-La Vista South; Hester, Bellevue East; Arrants, Grand Island.

145: Taylor, Millard South; Sperling, Lincoln East; Irizarry, Papillion-La Vista South; Ferguson, Kearney; Meink, Millard North; Hubbard, Omaha Central.

152: Mayfield, Lincoln East; Davis, Omaha Central; McBride, Kearney; Robertson, Millard South; Conner, Papillion-La Vista South; Flibotte, Bellevue East.

160: Stapleton, Omaha Burke; Price, Papillion-La-Vista; Valencia, Millard West; Zegers, Lincoln Southeast; Splater, Norfolk; Wentz, Fremont.

170: Lyman, Lincoln East; Davis, Omaha Central; Arensdorf, North Platte; Standley, Columbus; McConnell, Bellevue West; Abels, Kearney.

182: DeAnda, Columbus; Brauer, North Platte; McClatchy, Lincoln Southeast; Maas Papillion-La Vista; Haberman, Omaha Westside; Byington, Millard South.

195: Grape, Columbus; Pray, Creighton Prep; Arend, Gretna; Sprieck, Lincoln East; Wortman, Millard South; Keolavone, Grand Island.

220: Trumble, Millard South; Walker, Omaha Bryan; Vasquez, Omaha South; Robinson, Papillion-La-Vista South; Moser, Fremont; Heiman, Gretna.

HWT: Haberman, Omaha Westside; Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; Ngeleka, South Sioux City; Olafson, Omaha Burke; Schrader, Lincoln Northeast; Isele, Grand Island.

CLASS D

Not available.

High school wrestling logo 2014
