NSWCA wrestling rankings, 2/18

Wrestling
NSWCA RANKINGS
CLASS A
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Millard South, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Omaha Central, 4. Columbus, 5. Omaha Burke, 6. Grand Island, 7. Kearney, 8. Papillion-La Vista South, 9. North Platte, 10. Papillion-La Vista.
106: 1. Smith, Lincoln East; 2. Reyes, Omaha Burke; 3. Bice, Columbus; 4. Obermiller, Grand Island; 5. Durden, Papillion-LV South; 6. Abdi, Omaha Bryan.
113: 1. Heelan, Kearney; 2. Pedro, Grand Island; 3. Coyle, Millard South; 4. Baustert, Lincoln East; 5. Allerheiligen, Millard North; 6. Salat, Omaha Bryan.
120: 1. Grice, Bellevue East; 2. Haynes, Omaha Central; 3. Adams, Millard South; 4. Rubino, Omaha Burke; 5. May, Millard West; 6. Cerny, Columbus.
126: 1. Burks, Omaha Burke; 2. Cushing, Grand Island; 3. Turner, Omaha Central; 4. Ruffin, North Platte; 5. Steele, Kearney; 6. Rudner, Papillion-La Vista.
132: 1. Knopick, Millard South; 2. Diaz, North Platte; 3. DeRosier, Bellevue East; 4. Grice, Omaha Central; 5. Swift, Lincoln East; 6. Morrow, Lincoln Southwest.
138: 1. Antoniak, Millard South; 2. Smith, Kearney; 3. Meink, Millard North; 4. Sindelar, Papillion-LV South; 5. Looney, Omaha Burke; 6. Hester, Bellevue East.
145: 1. Taylor, Millard South; 2. Sperling, Lincoln East; 3. Irizarry, Papillion-LV South; 4. Ferguson, Kearney; 5. Martinez, South Sioux City; 6. Hubbard, Omaha Central
152: 1. Price, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Robertson, Millard South; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. Licking, Norfolk; 5. McBride, Kearney; 6. Flibotte, Bellevue East.
160: 1. Mayfield ,Lincoln East; 2. Conner, Papillion-LV South; 3. Stapleton, Omaha Burke; 4. Valencia, Millard West; 5. Zegers, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Wentz, Fremont.
170: 1. Lyman, Lincoln East; 2. Standley, Columbus; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. McConnell, Bellevue West; 5. Miller, Norfolk; 6. Larchick, Gretna.
182: 1. DeAnda, Columbus; 2. Brauer, North Platte; 3. Schendt, Papillion-LV South; 4. Byington, Millard South; 5. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 6. Keolavone, Grand Island.
195: 1. Pray, Creighton Prep; 2. Grape, Columbus; 3. Keller, Millard North; 4. Abels, Papillion-La Vista; 5. Wortman, Millard South; 6. Arend, Gretna.
220: 1. Trumble, Millard South; 2. Walker, Omaha Bryan; 3. Robinson, Papillion-LV South; 4. Moser, Fremont; 5. Vasquez, Omaha South; 6. Hefner, Norfolk; 6. Zatechka, Omaha Westside.
285: 1. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 2. Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; 3. Sivels, Millard North; 4. Schrader, Lincoln Northeast; 5. Ngeleka, South Sioux City; 6. Olafson, Omaha Burke.
CLASS B
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Hastings, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Bennington, 4. Arlington, 5. Gering, 6. Wahoo, 7. Beatrice, 8. Aurora, 9. Central City, 10. Northwest.
106: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Ouranda, Omaha Skutt; 3. Obermiller, Adams Central; 4. Svobada, Aurora; 5. Garfield, Central City; 6. Miller, Hastings.
113: 1. Chavez, Gering; 2. Wilder, Scottsbluff; 3. Kort, Adams Central; 4. Parrish, Bennington; 5. Arends, Northwest; 6. Bolling, Pierce.
120: 1. Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Ruff, Gering; 3. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 4. Ivey, York; 5. Rainforth, O’Neill; 6. McKee, Ralston.
126: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Buchanan, Crete; 3. Weidner, Hastings; 4. Eliker, York; 5. Jaqua, Wayne; 6. Mass, Ralston.
132: 1. Gilmore, Arlington; 2. Reinke, Beatrice; 3. Brown, Hastings; 4. Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview; 5. Kruze, Omaha Skutt; 6. Lopez, O’Neill.
138: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Quandt, Northwest; 3. Rocheleau, Gering; 4. Thompson, O’Neill; 5. Frost, Blair; 6. Kort, Adams Central; 7. Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview.
145: 1. Orsi, Omaha Skutt; 2. Stokey, Ogallala; 3. Talmadge, Ralston; 4. Fago, Lexington; 5. Puck, Bennington; 6. Schneiderheinz, Central City.
152: 1. Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt; 2. Brumbaugh, Hastings; 3. Zink, Ogallala; 4. Walling, Wahoo; 5. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Koch, Beatrice.
160: 1. Hunsley, Hastings; 2. Miller, Arlington; 3. Moore, Central City; 4. Schweitzer, Pierce; 5. Shanahan, Wahoo; 6. Drahota, Omaha Skutt.
170: 1. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Hancock, Wahoo; 3. Robb, Sidney; 4. Tinker, Pierce; 5. Lyons, York; 6. Skinner, Ogallala.
182: 1. Pape, Hastings; 2. MacDonald, Bennington; 3. Wilkins, Arlington; 4. Marxsen, Schuyler; 5. Papineau, Aurora; 6. Hanson, Blair.
195: 1. Jansen, Omaha Skutt; 2. Langan, McCook; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 4. Firmanik, Fairbury; 5. Morara, Hastings; 6. Munoz, Holdrege.
220: 1. Griess, Northwest; 2. Menke, Bennington; 3. Meyer, Norris; 4. Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; 5. Kuehler, Pierce; 6. Rollman, Columbus Lakeview.
285: 1. Gay, Arlington; 2. Leatherdale, Wayne; 3. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 4. Valquier, Nebraska City; 5. Hernandez, Ralston; 6. Soukup, Blair.
CLASS C
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Valentine, 2. David City, 3. Logan View, 4. Aquinas, 5. Ord, 6. Broken Bow, 7. Amherst, 8. Raymond Central, 9. Archbishop Bergan, 10. Bridgeport.
106: 1. Waddington, Wood River; 2. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 3. Arlt, Oakland Craig; 4. McGee, Logan View; 5. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 6. Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand.
113: 1. Benavides, Bridgeport; 2. Schluckebier, Milford; 3. Dickau, Hi-Line; 4. Musser, Hershey; 5. Dozler, Boone Central; 6. Schademann, Fillmore Central.
120: 1. Vandenberg, Aquinas; 2. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 3. Mueller, Logan View; 4. Burt, Tekamah-Herman; 5. Garey, Broken Bow; 6. Ancheta, Wood River.
126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Escandon, Gibbon; 3. Faulkenberry, Broken Bow; 4. Zegers, Milford; 5. Zitek, Aquinas; 6. Shields, Amherst.
132: 1. Frank, Amherst; 2. Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Williams, Conestoga; 4. McNulty, Logan View; 5. Eggleston, Johnson County Central; 6. Rowse, Ord.
138: 1. Krolikowski, Valentine; 2. Graham, Cross County/Osceola; 3. Nickolite, Aquinas; 4. Feldner, Kearney Catholic; 5. Cole, Broken Bow; 6. Garrison, Tri County.
145: 1. McGinley, Valentine; 2. Scdoris, Milford; 3. Lampman, Wisner-Pilger; 4. Smydra, Norfolk Catholic; 5. Widener, Bridgeport; 6. Valentine, David City.
152: 1. Hinrichs, Sutton; 2. Zoucha, Malcolm; 3. Kreikemeier, Raymond Central; 4. Kluthe, Ord; 5. Eller, Aquinas; 6. Mullaly, North Bend Central.
160: 1. Olson, Valentine; 2. Jones, Louisville; 3. Schutz, Hi-Line; 4. Jones, Twin River; 5. Dickinson, Freeman; 6. Hinrichs, Fillmore Central.
170: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Vodicka, David City; 3. Zoucha, Malcolm; 4. Battershaw, Valentine; 5. Warren, Bridgeport; 6. Hoesing, Hartington CC.
182: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Stokebrand, Amherst; 3. Sterup, Cross County/Osceola; 4. Peterson, Chase County; 5. Allen, David City; 6. Knott, Lousiville.
195: 1. Gabriel, Ord; 2. Booth, Logan View; 3. Escamilla, David City; 4. Schultz, Aquinas; 5. Alexander, Twin River; 6. Thoenen, Conestoga.
220: 1. Cone, Archbishop Bergan; 2. Beaver, Wisner-Pilger; 3. Zlomke, Battle Creek; 4. Potts, Amherst; 5. Moore, David City; 6. Matulka, Bishop Neumann.
285: 1. Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City; 2. Simonson, Archbishop Bergan; 3. Hoevet, Ord; 4. Ingwersen, David City; 5. Miller, Logan View; 6. Escobar, Wilber-Clatonia.
CLASS D
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Plainview, 2. Mullen, 3. Burwell, 4. Neligh-Oakdale, 5. Howells-Dodge, 6. Maxwell, 7. Weeping Water, 8. Twin Loup, 9. Southwest, 10. Palmer.
106: 1. Lanham, Plainview; 2. Bennett, Elkhorn Valley; 3. Dane, Plainview; 4. Grooms, Mullen; 5. Sinn, Thayer Central; 6. Bohac, East Butler.
113: 1. Ashburn, Plainview; 2. Sauceda, Shelton;3. Ellis, Winside; 4. Peterson, South Loup;5. Fox, Axtell; 6. Brecka, East Butler.
120: 1. Wells, Anselmo-Merna; 2. Marshall, Mullen; 3. Melton, Maxwell; 4. Kester, Neligh-Oakdale; 5. Klemserud, North Central; 6. Phillipps, Burwell.
126: 1. Foster, Sutherland; 2. Miller, Elkhorn Valley; 3. Wood, Central Valley; 4. Schernikau, Centennial; 5. Rainey, Southern; 6. Fraham, Plainview.
132: 1. Larson, Brady; Ruger Reimers, Palmer; 2. Blevins, Weeping Water; 3. Payne, Centennial; 4. Escalante, Winside; 5. Latimer, Southwest.
138: 1. Martinez, Central Valley; 2. Christensen, Plainview; 3. Klingsporn, Axtell; 4. Sonderup, Fullerton; 5. Escalante, Winside; 6. Wilmes, Creighton.
145: 1. Holthus, Garden County; 2. Van Pelt, Southwest; 3. Hanvey, Creighton; 4. Lewis, North Central; 5. Coons, Twin Loup; 6. Pawloski, Pleasanton.
152: 1. Coons, Twin Loup; 2. Gunning, Plainview; 3. Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; 4. Green, Nebraska Christian; 5. Tryon, Southwest; 6. Molzahn, Alma.
160: 1. Gibson, Maxwell; 2. Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield; 3. Ostrom, Burwell; 4. Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; 5. Fuelner, Thayer Centrall; 6. Belina, Howells-Dodge.
170: 1. Mejia, Plainview; 2. Borgmann, Stanton; 3. Soule, High Plains; 4. Hegemann, Howells-Dodge; 5. Slaymaker, West Holt; 6. Reimers, Palmer.
182: 1. Dawe, Burwell; 2. Russell, Alma; 3. Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; 4. Larson, Ansley-Litchfield; 5. Kuta, Palmer; 6. Schumacher, Howells-Dodge.
195: 1. Mundt, Nebraska Christian; 2. Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale; 3. Kvanvig, Mullen; 4. Stubbs, Maxwell; 5. Haverluck, Meridian; 6. Hargett, Southern Valley.
220: 1. Throener, Howells-Dodge; 2. Gale, Plainview; 3. Hassett, Mullen; 4. Howitt, Maxwell; 5. Baier, Weeping Water; 6. Klover, Southern.
285: 1. Martin, Overton; 2. Cave, Weeping Water; 3. Kerner, Arapahoe; 4. Shoemaker, Southwest; 5. Branic, Sandhills/Thedford; 6. Kerwood, Meridian.