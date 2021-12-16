NSWCA prep wrestling ratings, 12/16

Here are the latest boys rankings for Class B and Class C. Ratings are compiled by Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.
NWSCA RATINGS
CLASS B
Tournament rankings: 1. Hastings, 2. Broken Bow, 3. Bennington, 4. Blair, 5. Beatrice, 6. Aurora, 7. Omaha Skutt, 8. Gering, 9. Waverly, 10. Ogallala.
Dual rankings: 1. Broken Bow, 2. Blair, 3. Bennington, 4. Hastings, 5. Beatrice, 6. Waverly, 7. Gering, 8. Omaha Skutt, 9. Nebraska City, 10. Boone Central.
106: 1. Brumbaugh, Hastings; 2. Loges, Blair; 3. Gamio, Scottsbluff; 4. Dane, Gering; 5. Coyle, Bennington; 6. Watson, Broken Bow.
113: 1. Houser, Sidney; 2. Shirley, Gering; 3. Anderson, Hastings; 4. Vanover, Beatrice; 5. Schultz, Wayne; 6. Frost, Blair.
120: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Carrizalas, Ogallala; 3. Naylor, Lexington; 4. Loges, Blair; 5. Duncan, Seward; 6. Canoyer, Waverly.
126: 1. Kort, Adams Central; 2. Stenger, Columbus Lakeview; 3. Munier, Sidney; 4. Ritonya, Bennington; 5. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 6. Whiteley, Scottsbluff.
132: 1. Ourada, Omaha Skutt; 2. Wells, Broken Bow; 3. Christo, Ashland Greenwood; 4. Dotzler, Boone Central; 5. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 6. Lauridsen, Bennington.
138: 1. Reinke, Beatrice; 2. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 3. Cooper, Omaha Skutt; 4. Bolling, Pierce; 5. Templar, Blair; 6. Moser, Waverly.
145: 1. Kruse, Omaha Skutt; 2. Parrish, Bennington; 3. Templar, Blair; 4. Nadrchal, Platteview; 5. Wells, Broken Bow; 6. White, Cozad.
152: 1. Zink, Ogallala; 2. Weidner, Hastings; 3. Schweitzer, Broken Bow; 4. Steinhoff, Platteview; 5. Camejo, Blair; 6. Corcoran, Ralston.
160: 1. Powers, Blair; 2. Samuelson, Hastings; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice; 4. Kruntorad, Pierce; 5. Maganda, Schulyer; 6. Stara, Elkhorn.
170: 1. Keehn, Beatrice; 2. White, Cozad; 3. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 4. Schweitzer, Broken Bow; 5. Anthony, McCook; 6. Spaulding, Norris.
182: 1. Papineau, Aurora; 2. Nelson, Beatrice; 3. Awiszus, Gering; 4. Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth; 5. Villwok, Elkhorn; 6. Denson, Broken Bow.
195: 1. MacDonald, Bennington; 2. Owens, Aurora; 3. Fanning, Waverly; 4. Carrillo, Wayne; 5. Horst, Platteview; 6. Adkins, Plattsmouth.
220: 1. Ruiz, Nebraska City; 2. Isele, Northwest; 3. Schwartzkopf, Gering; 4. Allen, Aurora; 5. Ternus, Columbus Lakeview; 6. Anderson, Broken Bow.
285: 1. Brown, Waverly; 2. Bumgarner, Broken Bow; 3. Jividen, Aurora; 4. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 5. Pavelka, Adams Central; 6. Olson, Gothenburg.
CLASS C
Tournament rankings: 1. Aquinas, 2. Milford, 3. O’Neill, 4. Central City, 5. Valentine, 6. Battle Creek, 7. David City, 8. Crofton/Bloomfield, 9. Bishop Neumann, 10. Raymond Central.
Dual rankings: 1. Aquinas, 2. Milford, 3. Battle Creek, 4. O’Neill, 5. Raymond Central, 6. Crofton/Bloomfield, 7. Valentine, 8. Bishop Neumann, 9. St. Paul, 10. Syracuse.
106: 1. Stusse, Battle Creek; 2. Liess, Norfolk Catholic; 3. Romshek, Aquinas; 4. Wander, Syracuse; 5. Hobbs, Mitchell; 6. Schindler, David City.
113: 1. Garfield, Central City; 2. Aldan, O’Neill; 3. Sprenger, Valentine; 4. McGee, Logan View; 5. Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield.
120: 1. Kunz, Central Ciity; 2. Kavan, Aquinas; 3. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 4. Escandon, Gibbon; 5. Bongers, David City; 6. Goebel, Syracuse.
126: 1. Burbach, Central City; 2. Schindler, David City; 3. Neeman, Superior; 4. Baker, St. Paul; 5. Wells, Lincoln Lutheran; 6. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann.
132: 1. Schademann, Fillmore Central; 2. Vondra, Milford; 3. Bryce, Raymond Central; 4. McGrew, Lincoln Christian; 5. Moravec, Aquinas; 6. Anderson, Ponca.
138: 1. Rainforth, O'Neill; 2. Chini, Conestoga; 3. Talton, Norfolk Catholic; 4. Spatz, David City; 5. Hagemann, Elkorn Valley; 6. Waddington, Wood River.
145: 1. Thompson, O'Neill; 2. Vandenberg, David City Aquinas; 3. Frank, Amherst; 4. Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield; 5. Plowman, Conestoga; 6. Hinrichs, Fillmore Central.
152: 1. Nickolite, Aquinas; 2. Burt, Tekamah-Herman; 3. Ancheta, Wood River; 4. Lurz, Valentine; 5. Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; 6. Olander, Norfolk Catholic.
160: 1. Graham, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Janke, Archbishop Bergan; 3. Sutton, Central City; 4. Alberts, GICC; 5. Drueke, O'Neill; 6. Olson, Valentine.
170: 1. Zoucha, Malcolm; 2. Scdoris, Milford; 3. Vrana, Bishop Neumann; 4. Sutton, Central City; 5. Meinecke, St. Paul; 6. Maloley, HTRS.
182: 1. Daro, David City; 2. Andel, Aquinas; 3. Vance, Milford; 4. Elton. Central City; 5. Jones. Twin River; 6. Jessen, Yutan.
195: 1. Gabriel, Ord; 2. Oborny, Milford; 3. McIntrye, Archbishop Bergan; 4. Buresh, Aquinas; 5. Bittner, HTRS; 6. Tramp, Crofton Bloomfield.
220: 1. Booth, Logan View; 2. Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield; 3. Miller, Aquinas; 4. Peterson, Chase County; 5. Casey, Quad County NE; 6. Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic.
285: 1. Fehlhafer, Centennial; 2. Zlomke, Battle Creek; 3. Rice, Ord; 4. Hyson, Fairbury; 5. Whitley, BRLD; 6. Nordmeyer, Malcolm.