NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 2/4

NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS A
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Millard South; 2. North Platte; 3. Papillion-La Vista; 4. Lincoln East; 5. Grand Island; 6. Norfolk; 7. Columbus; 8. Omaha Central; 9. Omaha Westside; 10. Lincoln Southwest.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
106: 1. Anderson, Millard South; 2. Abdi, Omaha Bryan; 3. Truman, Lincoln East; 4. Sanchez, Creighton Prep; 5. Edwards, Omaha Westside; 6. Lewis, Norfolk.
113: 1. Baustert, Lincoln East; 2. Pedro, Grand Island; 3. Heelan, Kearney; 4. Bice, Columbus; 5. Soe, Omaha Bryan; 6. Van Driel, Norfolk.
120: 1. Coyle, Millard South; 2. Smith, Lincoln East; 3. Grice, Bellevue East; 4. Allerheiligen, Millard North; 5. Reyes, Omaha Burke; 6. Cerny, Columbus.
126: 1. Knopick, Millard South; 2. Cushing, Grand Island; 3. Bates, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Jurgens, Lincoln East; 5. Kucera, Columbus; 6. Bobier, Papillion-La Vista.
132: 1. Grice, Bellevue East; 2. Ruffin, North Platte; 3. McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Godfrey, Norfolk; 5. Robertson, Millard South; 6. Ruiz, Grand Island.
138: 1. Adams, Millard South; 2. DeRosier, Bellevue East; 3. Diaz, North Platte; 4. Rudner, Papillion-La Vista; 5. Swift, Lincoln East; 6. Kingston, Elkhorn South.
145: 1. Antoniak, Millard South; 2. Arrants, Grand Island; 3. Licking, Norfolk; 4. Hostler, Kearney; 5. Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista; 6. Wigender, Omaha Bryan.
152: 1. Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Robertson, Millard South; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. Ferguson, Kearney; 5. Myers, Omaha Westside; 6. Mazour, Lincoln Pius X.
160: 1. Taylor, Millard South; 2. Licking, Norfolk; 3. Wentz, Fremont; 4. Arensdorf, North Platte; 5. Welch, Elkhorn South; 6. Lukasiewicz, Grand Island.
170: 1. Price, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Espinoza, Millard North; 3. Standley, Columbus; 4. McDonnell, Bellevue West; 5. Olin, Millard South; 6. Cunningham, Gretna.
182: 1. Brauer, North Platte; 2. Davis, Omaha Central; 3. Glogowski, Creighton Prep; 4. Thomsen, Elkhorn South; 5. Blair, Millard West; 6. Nigh, Millard North.
195: 1. Genatone, North Plate; 2. Nosal, Millard West; 3. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 4. Hoy, Millard South; 5. Friendt, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Ingwerson, Lincoln East.
220: 1. Pray, Creighton Prep; 2. Spirek, Lincoln Southwest; 3. Rodriguez, Kearney; 4. Zatechka, Omaha Westside; 5. Moser, Fremont; 6. Stewart, Omaha North.
285: 1. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 2. Sivels, Millard North; 3. Olafson, Millard South; 4. Isele, Grand Island; 5. Heffner, Norfolk; 6. Danner, Omaha Northwest.
CLASS D
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Plainview; 2. Elkhorn Valley; 3. Neligh-Oakdale; 4. Thayer Central; 5. Winside; 6. Ansley/Litchfield; 7. Maxwell; 8. North Central; 9. East Butler; 10. Southwest.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
106: 1. Lanham, Plainview; 2. Neeman, Superior; 3. Osborn, Twin Loup; 4. Kocian, East Butler; 5. Wells, Thayer Central; 6. Sauceda, Shelton.
113: 1. Bennett, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Paxton, Mullen; 3. Bohac, East Butler; 4. Smith, Elm Creek; 5. Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 6. Sinn, Thayer Central.
120: 1. Gipe, Sandhills Valley; 2. Ashburn, Plainview; 3. Ellis, Winside; 4. Morgan, Sutherland; 5. Goshert, Arapahoe; 6. Peterson, South Loup.
126: 1. Miller, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Dickau, North Central; 3. Kuehn, Kenesaw; 4. McLaughlin, Thayer Central; 5. Mann, Winside; 6. Smith, Elm Creek.
132: 1. Larson, Brady; 2. Kester, Neligh-Oakdale; 3. Peterka, Sutherland; 4. Klemsrud, North Central; 5. Frahm, Plainview; 6. Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley.
138: 1. Latimer, Southwest; 2. Foster, Sutherland; 3. Escalante, Winside; 4. Blevins, Weeping Water; 5. Pouk, Perkins County; 6. Oakley, Central Valley.
145: 1. Reimers, Palmer; 2. Escalante, Winside; 3. Stewart, Thayer Central; 4. Belt, Shelby-Rising City; 5. Cook, Sutherland; 6. Alberts, Freeman.
152: 1. Holthus, Garden County; 2. Van Pelt, Southwest; 3. Lewis, North Central; 4. Denaeyer, Mullen; 5. Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale; 6. Molzahn, Alma.
160: 1. Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; 2. Dickinson, Freeman; 3. Belina, Howells-Dodge; 4. Tryon, Southwest; 5. Brecka, East Butler; 6. Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield.
170: 1. Schutz, Hi-Line; 2. Leonard, Bayard; 3. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; 4. Vortherms, Creighton; 5. Mejia, Plainview; 6. Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield.
182: 1. Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; 2. Meier, Guardian Angels CC; 3. Ostrom, Burwell; 4. Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield; 5. Bridger, Fullerton; 6. Shuler, Hitchcock County.
195: 1. Larsen, Ansley-Litchfield; 2. Reimers, Palmer; 3. White, Sutherland; 4. Evans, Cambridge; 5. Gideon, Burwell; 6. McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford.