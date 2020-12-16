NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 12/16

Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS B
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Beatrice, 2. Gering, 3. Aurora, 4. Blair, 5. Broken Bow, 6. Bennington, 7. Pierce, 8. Ralston, 9. Waverly, 10. Ogallala.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Bennington, 2. Beatrice, 3. Pierce, 4. Gering, 5. Aurora, 6. Blair, 7. Hastings, 8. Broken Bow, 9. Waverly, 10. Platteview.
106: 1. Caden Svoboda, Aurora; 2. Jesse Loges, Blair; 3. Jorge Carrizales, Ogallala; 4. Chance Houser, Sidney; 5. Cadyn Coyle, Bennington; 6. Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings.
113: 1. Kael Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 3. Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview; 4. Cash Duncan, Seward; 5. Daven Naylor, Lexington; 6. Pedro Carrizalas, Ogallala.
120: 1. Quinton Chavez, Gering; 2. Grady Arends, Northwest; 3. Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt; 4. Ivan Lazo, Lexington; 5. Brock Bolling, Pierce; 6. Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff.
126: 1. Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2. Paul Ruff, Gering; 3. Braiden Kort, Adams Central; 4. Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow; 5. Jeremy Mckee, Ralston; 6. Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt.
132: 1. Drew Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow; 3. AJ Parrish, Bennington; 4. Reece Jaqua, Wayne; 5. Thomas Ivey, York; 6. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo.
138: 1. Nate Rocheleau, Gering; 2. Trevor Reinke, Beatrice; 3. Landon Weidner, Hastings; 4. Michael Mass, Ralston; 5. Logan Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview; 6. Asa Johnson, Alliance.
145: 1. Trevor Kluck, Aurora; 2. Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt; 3. Charlie Powers, Blair; 4. Connor Wells, Broken Bow; 5. Evan Smith, Minden; 6. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City.
152: 1. Noah Talmadge, Ralston; 2. Gage Stokey, Ogallala; 3. Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce; 4. Yoan Camejo, Blair; 5. Cole Maschmann, Beatrice; 6. Isaac White, Cozad.
160: 1. Kobe Lyons, York; 2. Elliott Steinhoff, Platteview; 3. Cameron Zink, Ogallala; 4. Austin Cooley, Northwest; 5. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Zander Schweitzer, Pierce.
170: 1. Evan Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Brady Robb, Sidney; 3. Jacob Awiszus, Gering; 4. Torrance Keehn, Beatrice; 5. Kaden Lyons, York; 6. Michael Kruntorad, Pierce.
182: 1. Brekyn Papineau, Aurora; 2. Jay Ballard, Boys Town; 3. Cooper Hancock, Wahoo; 4. Deegan Nelson, Beatrice; 5. Braden Hanson, Blair; 6. Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview.
195: 1. Lathan Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Luke MacDonald, Bennington; 3. Brody Nelson, Beatrice; 4. Dexter Larsen, Blair; 5. Wyatt Fanning, Waverly; 6. Mack Owens, Aurora.
220: 1. Alec Langan, McCook; 2. Dylan Meyer, Norris; 3. Blake Davis, Hastings; 4. Lance Hume, Blair; 5. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow; 6. Joe Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer.
285: 1. Mike Leatherdale, Pierce; 2. Trevor Brown, Waverly; 3. David Hernandez, Ralston; 4. Neil Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 5. Aaron Jividen, Aurora; 6. Reid Steinbeck, McCook.
CLASS C
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Central City, 2. Aquinas, 3. Logan View, 4. David City, 5. Milford, 6. Cross County/Osceola, 7. Raymond Central, 8. Arlington, 9. O’Neill, 10. Bishop Neumann.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Aquinas, 2. Logan View, 3. Central City, 4. David City, 5. Raymond Central, 6. Milford, 7. Bishop Neumann, 8. Valentine, 9. Fillmore Central, 10. O’Neill.
106: 1. Drew Garfield, Central City; 2. John Alden, O’Neill; 3. Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central; 5. Robbie Fischer, Crofton-Bloomfield; 6. Conner Kohout, Milford.
113: 1. Jacob McGee, Logan View; 2. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 3. Cole Kunz, Central City; 4. Jose Escandon, Gibbon; 5. Jacob Kavan, Aquinas; 6. Zack Bongers, David City.
120: 1. Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 2. Dru Mueller, Logan View; 3. Braden Ruffner, Conestoga; 4. Kaleb Baker, St. Paul; 5. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 6. Zander Kavan, Aquinas.
126: 1. Chris Williams, Valentine; 2. Zach Zitek, Aquinas; 3. Konnor Schluckebier, Milford; 4. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central; 5. Gavin Dozler, Boone Central; 6. Riley Waddington, Wood River.
132: 1. Quentyn Frank, Amherst; 2. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Ty Rainforth, O’Neill; 4. Eli Vondra, Milford; 5. Noah Scott, Aquinas; 6. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga.
138: 1. Dyson Kunz, Central City; 2. Hunter Vandenburg, Aquinas; 3. Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann; 4. Cameron Williams, Conestoga; 5. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River; 6. Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman.
145: 1. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington; 2. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas; 3. Brady Thompson, O’Neill; 4. Hunter McNulty, Logan View; 5. Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan; 6. Sean Henkel, Yutan.
152: 1. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central; 2. Trevor Widener, Bridgeport; 3. Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City; 4. Roberto Valdivia, Logan View; 5. Ethan Mullaly, North Bend; 6. Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic.
160: 1. Joe Hinrichs, Sutton; 2. Cameron Graham, Cross County-Osceola; 3. Nolan Eller, Aquinas; 4. Garret Kluthe, Ord; 5. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm; 6. Carter Springer, Milford.
170: 1. Josh Miller, Arlington; 2. Sam Moore, Central City; 3. Bryce Reed, Cross County-Osceola; 4. Tre Daro, David City; 5. Jaxson Jones, Twin River; 6. Chris Scdoris, Milford.
182: 1. Dylan Vodicka, David City; 2. Burton Brandt, Syracuse; 3. Jesse Drahota, Ravenna; 4. Kelen Meyer, Ord; 5. Caden Egr, Yutan; 6. Nick Virka, North Bend Central.
195: 1. Brandon Beeson, Tri County; 2. Aiden Worthey, HTRS; 3. Jazper Ames, Lutheran Northeast; 4. Hunter Oborny, Milford; 5. Reilly Miller, Aquinas; 6. Joel Abramson, Loomis-Bertrand.
220: 1. Kyle Sterup, Cross County-Osceola; 2. Logan Booth, Logan View; 3. James Escamilla, David City; 4. Quran Cook, Yutan; 5. Nathan Coley, Mitchell; 6. Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield.
285: 1. Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian; 2. Jake Ingwersen, David City; 3. Daven Whitley, BRLD; 4. Kolby Johnson, Madison; 5. Andrew Cone, Logan View; 6. Nathan Scheer, St. Paul.
