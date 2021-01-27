NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/27

Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS B
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Beatrice; 2. Gering; 3. Aurora; 4. Blair; 5. Bennington; 6. Pierce; 7. Hastings; 8. Ralston; 9. Broken Bow; 10. Waverly.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Beatrice; 2. Blair; 3. Gering; 4. Bennington; 5. Hastings; 6. Pierce; 7. Broken Bow; 8. Nebraska City; 9. Aurora; 10. Waverly.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
106: 1. Svoboda, Aurora; 2. Houser, Sidney; 3. Carrizales, Ogallala; 4. Loges, Blair; 5. Coyle, Bennington; 6. Brumbaugh, Hastings.
113: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 3. Duncan, Seward; 4. Naylor, Lexington; 5. Bargen, Columbus Lakeview; 6. Anderson, Hastings.
120: 1. Chavez, Gering; 2. Ourada, Skutt; 3. Arends, Northwest; 4. Kort, Adams Central; 5. Stenger, Columbus Lakeview; 6. Lazo, Lexington.
126: 1. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2. Ruff, Gering; 3. Wells, Broken Bow; 4. McKee, Ralston; 5. Bolling, Pierce; 6. Ivey, York.
132: 1. Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 3. Parrish, Bennington; 4. Jaqua, Wayne; 5. Nagel, Gering; 6. Eliker, York.
138: 1. Reinke, Beatrice; 2. Kruse, Skutt; 3. Templar, Blair; 4. Coulter, Pierce; 5. Lausterer, Wahoo; 6. Siidow, South Sioux City.
145: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Weidner, Hastings; 3. Stokey, Ogallala; 4. Rocheleau, Gering; 5. Powers, Blair; 6. Wells, Broken Bow.
152: 1. Talmadge, Ralston; 2. Zink, Ogallala; 3. Schweitzer, Pierce; 4. Camejo, Blair; 5. White, Cozad; 6. Samuelson, Hastings.
160: 1. Lyons, York; 2. Steinhoff, Platteview; 3. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 4. Koch, Beatrice; 5. Kruntorad, Pierce; 6. Sjulin, Nebraska City.
170: 1. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Schweitzer, Pierce; 3. Awiszus, Gering; 4. Keehn, Beatrice; 5. Phelps, Hastings; 6. Holt, Holdrege.
182: 1. Robb, Sidney; 2. Ballard, Boys Town; 3. Nelson, Batrice; 4. Owens, Aurora; 5. Hancock, Wahoo; 6. Hanson, Blair.
195: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Larsen, Blair; 3. MacDonald, Bennington; 4. Papineau, Aurora; 5. Fanning, Waverly; 6. Cotton, York.
220: 1. Langan, McCook; 2. Meyer, Norris; 3. Davis, Hastings; 4. Anderson, Broken Bow; 5. Carillo, Wayne; 6. Ruiz, Nebraska City.
285: 1. Brown, Waverly; 2. Hernandez, Ralston; 3. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 4. Jividen, Aurora; 5. Hyson, Fairbury; 6. Bailey, Nebraska City.
CLASS C
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Aquinas; 2. Central City; 3. David City; 4. Logan View; 5. Milford; 6. O'Neill; 7. Cross County-Osceola; 8. Raymond Central, 9. Amherst; 10. Arlington.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Aquinas; 2. David City; 3. Central City; 4. Milford; 5. Boone Central; 6. Logan View; 7. O'Neill; 8. Raymond Central; 9. Amherst; 10. Conestoga.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
106: 1. Garfield, Central City; 2. Arlt, Oakland-Craig; 3. Alden, O'Neill; 4. Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 5. Edwards, Loomis-Bertrand; 6. Fischer, Crofton-Bloomfield.
113: 1. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 2. Kunz, Central City; 3. Escandon, Gibbon; 4. Wood, Boone Central; 5. McGee, Logan View; 6. Kavan, Aquinas.
120: 1. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 2. Dozler, Boone Central; 3. Waddington, Wood River; 4. Mueller, Logan View; 5. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 6. Burbach, Central City.
126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Zitek, Aquinas; 3. Shluckebier, Milford; 4. Schademann, Fillmore Central; 5. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 6. Chini, Conestoga.
132: 1. Frank, Amherst; 2. Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Rainforth, O'Neill; 4. Vondra, Milford; 5. Williams, Conestoga; 6. Scott, Aquinas Catholic.
138: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Vandenburg, Aquinas; 3. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Valdivia, Logan View; 5. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann; 6. Ancheta, Wood River.
145: 1. Gilmore, Arlington; 2. Nickolite, Aquinas; 3. Thompson, O'Neill, 4. McNulty, Logan View; 5. Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. Janke, Archbishop Bergan.
152: 1. Graham, Cross County/Osecola; 2. Kreikemeier, Raymond Central; 3. Widener, Bridgeport; 4. Springer, Milford; 5. Mullaly, North Bend; 6. Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City.
160: 1. Zoucha, Malcolm; 2. Hinrichs, Sutton; 3. Eller, Aquinas; 4. Kluthe, Ord; 5. Reed, Cross County-Osceola; 6. Mendez, Norfolk Catholic.
170: 1. Miller, Arlington; 2. Moore, Central City; 3. Jones, Twin River; 4. Drahota, Ravenna; 5. Daro, David City; 6. Jarosik, South Central Unified.
182: 1. Vodicka, David City; 2. Meyer, Ord; 3. Egr, Yutan; 4. Andel, Aquinas; 5. Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. Cleveland, Boone Central.
195: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Sterup, Cross County-Osceola; 3. Booth, Logan View; 4. Beeson, Tri County; 5. Worthey, HTRS; 6. Oborny, Milford.
220: 1. Mundt, Nebraska Christian; 2. Escamilla, David City; 3. Ames, Lutheran Northeast; 4. Cook, Yutan; 5. Coley, Mitchell; 6. Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield.