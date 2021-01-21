NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/21

Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS A
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Millard South; 2. North Platte; 3. Papillion-La Vista; 4. Lincoln East; 5. Grand Island; 6. Omaha Central; 7. Columbus; 8. Omaha Westside; 9. Norfolk; 10. Lincoln Southwest.
106: 1. Bonam, Omaha Central; 2. Anderson, Millard South; 3. Edwards, Omaha Westside; 4. Abdi, Omaha Bryan; 5. Truman, Lincoln East; 6. Sanchez, Creighton Prep.
113: 1. Baustert, Lincoln East; 2. Bice, Columbus; 3. Heelan, Kearney; 4. Pedro, Grand Island; 5. Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Campbell, Papillion-La Vista.
120: 1. Coyle, Millard South; 2. Smith, Lincoln East; 3. Grice, Bellevue East; 4. Allerheiligen, Millard North; 5. Reyes, Omaha Burke; 6. Cerny, Columbus.
126: 1. Knopick, Millard South; 2. Cushing, Grand Island; 3. Arps, Fremont; 4. Bates, Lincoln Southwest; 5. Kucera, Columbus; 6. Rubino, Omaha Burke.
132: 1. Grice, Bellevue East; 2. Ruffin, North Platte; 3. McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Godfrey, Norfolk; 5. Ruiz, Grand Island; 6. Robertson, Millard South.
138: 1. Diaz, North Platte; 2. Adams, Millard South; 3. De Rosier, Bellevue East; 4. Rudner, Papillion-La Vista; 5. Swift, Lincoln East; 6. Kingston, Elkhorn South.
145: 1. Antoniak, Millard South; 2. Arrants, Grand Island; 3. Licking, Norfolk; 4. Hostler, Kearney; 5. Sherlock, Lincoln East; 6. Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast.
152: 1. Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Robertson, Millard South; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. Ferguson, Kearney; 5. Myers, Omaha Westside; 6. Salpas, Grand Island.
160: 1. Taylor, Millard South; 2. Licking, Norfolk; 3. Wentz, Fremont; 4. Welch, Elkhorn South; 5. Lukasiewicz, Grand Island; 6. Hubbard, Omaha Central.
170: 1. Price, Papillion-La Vista; 2. McDonnell, Bellevue West; 3. Standley, Columbus; 4. Espinoza, Millard North; 5. Olin, Millard South; 6. Arensdorf, North Platte.
182: 1. Brauer, North Platte, 2. Davis, Omaha Central; 3. Abels, Kearney; 4. Thomsen, Elkhorn South; 5. Blair, Millard West; 6. McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast.
195: 1. Genatone, North Platte; 2. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 3. Nosel, Millard West; 4. Hoy, Millard South; 5. Friendt, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Ingwerson, Lincoln East.
220: 1. Pray, Creighton Prep; 2. Spirek, Lincoln Southwest; 3. Rodriguez, Kearney; 4. Zatechka, Omaha Westside; 5. Moser, Fremont; 6. Nash, Millard South.
285: 1. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 2. Sivels, Millard North; 3. Olafson, Millard South; 4. Isele, Grand Island; 5. Heffner, Norfolk; 6. Danner, Omaha Northwest.
CLASS D
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Plainview; 2. Elkhorn Valley; 3. Neligh-Oakdale; 4. Thayer Central; 5. Winside; 6. Ansley/Litchfield; 7. Maxwell; 8. North Central; 9. East Butler; 10. Southwest.
106: 1. Lanham, Plainview; 2. Neeman, Superior; 3. Osborn, Twin Loup; 4. Kocian, East Butler; 5. Sauceda, Shelton; 6. Wells, Thayer Central.
113: 1. Bennett, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Paxton, Mullen; 3. Bohac, East Butler; 4. Smith, Elm Creek; 5. Fox, Axtell; 6. Beckman, Elgin/PJ.
120: 1. Ashburn, Plainview; 2. Ellis, Winside; 3. Gipe, Sandhills Valley; 4. Morgan, Sutherland; 5. Sinn; 6. Peterson, South Loup.
126: 1. Miller, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Dickau, North Central; 3. Kuehn, Kenesaw; 4. Smith, Elm Creek; 5. Mann, Winside; 6. McLaughlin, Thayer Central.
132: 1. Larson, Brady; 2. Peterka, Sutherland; 3. Klemesurd, North Central; 4. Frahm, Plainview; 5. Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley; 6. Pouk, Perkins County.
138: 1. Foster, Sutherland; 2. Heath, Minden; 3. Escalante, Winside; 4. Latimer, Southwest; 5. Higby, Clarkson/Leigh; 6. Oakley, Central Valley.
145: 1. Reimers, Palmer; 2. Escalante, Winside; 3. Blevins, Weeping Water; 4. Belt, Shelby-Rising City; 5. Cook, Sutherland; 6. Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
152: 1. Holthus, Garden City; 2. Van Pelt, Southwest; 3. Lewis, North Central; 4. Molzahn, Alma; 5. Perez, Elm Creek; 6. Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale.
160: 1. Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; 2. Gunning, Plainview; 3. Dickinson, Freeman; 4. Tryon, Southwest; 5. Belina, Howells-Dodge; 6. Brecka, East Butler.
170: 1. Mejia, Plainview; 2. Leonard, Bayard; 3. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; 4. Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield; 5. Vortherms, Creighton; 6. Pohlman, Stanton.
182: 1. Schutz, Hi-Line; 2. Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; 3. Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield; 4. Meier, Guardian Angels CC; 5. Ostrom, Burwell; 6. Bridger, Fullerton.
195: 1. Reimers, Palmer; 2. White, Sutherland; 3. Evans, Cambridge; 4. Larsen, Ansley/Litchfield; 5. McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford; 6. Stancyzk, Garden County.
220: 1. Wichmann, Palmer; 2. Knoles, Perkins County; 3. Howitt, Maxwell; 4. Grindle, Cambridge; 5. Hardy, Southwest; 6. Agena, Johnson County Central.