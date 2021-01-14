NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/14

Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS B
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Beatrice, 2. Gering, 3. Aurora, 4. Blair, 5. Broken Bow, 6. Pierce, 7. Bennington, 8. Ralston, 9. Waverly, 10. Hastings.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Hastings, 2. Beatrice, 3. Blair, 4. Gering, 5. Bennington, 6. Pierce, 7. Broken Bow, 8. Nebraska City, 9. Aurora, 10. Waverly.
106: 1. Svoboda, Aurora; 2. Dane, Gering; 3. Houser, Sidney; 4. Coyle, Bennington; 5. Loges, Blair; 6. Brumbaugh, Hastings.
113: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 3. Duncan, Seward; 4. Bargen, Columbus Lakeview; 5. Naylor, Lexington; 6. Anderson, Hastings.
120: 1. Ourada, Omaha Skutt; 2. Kort, Adams Central; 3. Chavez, Gering; 4. Lazo, Lexington; 5. Arends, Northwestern; 6. Whiteley, Scottsbluff.
126: 1. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2. Ruff, Gering; 3. Wells, Broken Bow; 4. McKee, Ralston; 5. Bolling, Pierce; 6. Ivey, York.
132: 1. Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Faulkenberry, Broken Bow; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 4. Parrish, Bennington; 5. Jaqua, Wayne; 6. Nagel, Gering.
145: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Stokey, Ogallala; 3. Weidner, Hastings; 4. Rocheleau, Gering; 5. Johnson, Alliance; 6. Powers, Blair.
152: 1. Talmadge, Ralston, 2. Zink, Ogallala, 3. Camejo, Blair; 4. Maschmann, Beatrice; 5. White, Cozad; 6. Wellnitz, Chadron.
160: 1. Ko. Lyons, York; 2. Steinhoff, Platteview; 3. Cooley, Northwest; 4. A. Schweitzer, Pierce; 5. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Koch, Beatrice.
170: 1. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Z. Schweitzer, Pierce; 3. Awiszus, Gering; 4. Keehn, Beatrice; 5. Ka. Lyons, York; 6. Holt, Holdrege.
182: 1. Robb, Sidney; 2. Ballard, Boys Town; 3. Hancock, Wahoo; 4. Nelson, Beatrice; 5. Owens, Aurora; 6. Hanson, Blair.
195: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Larsen, Blair; 3. MacDonald, Bennington; 4. Papineau, Aurora; 5. Fanning, Waverly; 6. Leininger, Waverly.
220: 1. Langan, McCook; 2. Meyer, Norris; 3. Davis, Hastings; 4. Anderson, Broken Bow; 5. Carrillo, Wayne; 6. Leininger, Waverly.
285: 1. Leatherdale, Pierce; 2. Brown, Waverly; 3. Hernandez, Ralston; 4. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 5. Jividen, Aurora; 6. Lock, Sidney.
CLASS C
TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Central City, 2. David City, 3. Aquinas, 4. Logan View, 5. Cross County-Osceola, 6. O'Neill, 7. Milford, 8. Raymond Central, 9. Amherst, 10. Arlington.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Aquinas, 2. David City, 3. Central City, 4. Milford, 5. Boone Central, 6. Logan View, 7. Raymond Central, 8. O'Neill, 9. Amherst, 10. Conestoga.
106: 1. Garfield, Central City; 2. Alden, O'Neill; 3. Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Fischer, Crofton-Bloomfield; 5. Meyer, Fillmore Central; 6. Edwards, Loomis-Bloomfield.
113: 1. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 2. Kunz, Central City; 3. Escandon, Gibbon; 4. McGee, Logan View; 5. Bongers, David City; 6. Arlt, Oakland-Craig.
120: 1. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 2. Waddington, Wood River; 3. Dozler, Boone Central; 4. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 5. Mueller, Logan View; 6. Burbach, Central City.
126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Zitek, Aquinas; 3. Schluckebier, Milford; 4. Schademann, Fillmore Central; 5. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 6. Brandt, Syracuse.
132: 1. Frank, Amherst; 2. Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Rainforth, O'Neill; 4. Spatz, David City; 5. Vondra, Milford; 6. Williams, Conestoga.
138: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Vandenburg, Aquinas; 3. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Valdivia, Logan View; 5. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann; 6. Ancheta, Wood River.
145: 1. Gilmore, Arlington; 2. Nickolite, Aquinas; 3. Thompson, O'Neill; 4. McNulty, Logan View; 5. Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. Janke, Archbishop Bergan.
152: 1. Graham, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Kreikmeier, Raymond Central; 3. Widener, Bridgeport; 4. Mullaly, North Bend Central; 5. Schneiderheinz, Central City; 6. Feldner, Kearney Catholic.
160: 1. Hinrichs, Sutton; 2. Eller, Aquinas; 3. Kluthe, Ord; 4. Zoucha, Malcolm; 5. Reed, Cross County/Osceola; 6. Springer, Milford.
170: 1. Miller, Arlington; 2. Moore, Central City; 3. Jones, Twin River; 4. Daro, David City; 5. Jarosik, South Central Unified; 6. Vrana, Bishop Neumann.
182: 1. Vodicka, David City; 2. Meyer, Ord; 3. Drahota, Ravenna; 4. Egr, Yutan; 5. Andel, Aquinas; 6. Cleveland, Boone Central.
195: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Booth, Logan View; 3. Beeson, Tri County; 4. Worthey, HTRS; 5. Oborny, Milford; 6. Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia.
220: 1. Setrup, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Escamilla, David City; 3. Ames, Lutheran Northeast; 4. Cook, Yutan; 5. Coley, Mitchell; 6. Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield.