NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/14
NSWCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/14

  • Updated
Wrestling

NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS

CLASS B

TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Beatrice, 2. Gering, 3. Aurora, 4. Blair, 5. Broken Bow, 6. Pierce, 7. Bennington, 8. Ralston, 9. Waverly, 10. Hastings.

DUAL RANKINGS1. Hastings, 2. Beatrice, 3. Blair, 4. Gering, 5. Bennington, 6. Pierce, 7. Broken Bow, 8. Nebraska City, 9. Aurora, 10. Waverly.

106: 1. Svoboda, Aurora; 2. Dane, Gering; 3. Houser, Sidney; 4. Coyle, Bennington; 5. Loges, Blair; 6. Brumbaugh, Hastings.

113: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 3. Duncan, Seward; 4. Bargen, Columbus Lakeview; 5. Naylor, Lexington; 6. Anderson, Hastings.

120: 1. Ourada, Omaha Skutt; 2. Kort, Adams Central; 3. Chavez, Gering; 4. Lazo, Lexington; 5. Arends, Northwestern; 6. Whiteley, Scottsbluff.

126: 1. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2. Ruff, Gering; 3. Wells, Broken Bow; 4. McKee, Ralston; 5. Bolling, Pierce; 6. Ivey, York.

132: 1. Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Faulkenberry, Broken Bow; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 4. Parrish, Bennington; 5. Jaqua, Wayne; 6. Nagel, Gering.

145: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Stokey, Ogallala; 3. Weidner, Hastings; 4. Rocheleau, Gering; 5. Johnson, Alliance; 6. Powers, Blair.

152: 1. Talmadge, Ralston, 2. Zink, Ogallala, 3. Camejo, Blair; 4. Maschmann, Beatrice; 5. White, Cozad; 6. Wellnitz, Chadron.

160: 1. Ko. Lyons, York; 2. Steinhoff, Platteview; 3. Cooley, Northwest; 4. A. Schweitzer, Pierce; 5. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Koch, Beatrice.

1701. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Z. Schweitzer, Pierce; 3. Awiszus, Gering; 4. Keehn, Beatrice; 5. Ka. Lyons, York; 6. Holt, Holdrege.

182: 1. Robb, Sidney; 2. Ballard, Boys Town; 3. Hancock, Wahoo; 4. Nelson, Beatrice; 5. Owens, Aurora; 6. Hanson, Blair.

195: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Larsen, Blair; 3. MacDonald, Bennington; 4. Papineau, Aurora; 5. Fanning, Waverly; 6. Leininger, Waverly. 

220: 1. Langan, McCook; 2. Meyer, Norris; 3. Davis, Hastings; 4. Anderson, Broken Bow; 5. Carrillo, Wayne; 6. Leininger, Waverly.

2851. Leatherdale, Pierce; 2. Brown, Waverly; 3. Hernandez, Ralston; 4. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 5. Jividen, Aurora; 6. Lock, Sidney.

CLASS C

TOURNAMENT RANKINGS: 1. Central City, 2. David City, 3. Aquinas, 4. Logan View, 5. Cross County-Osceola, 6. O'Neill, 7. Milford, 8. Raymond Central, 9. Amherst, 10. Arlington.

DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Aquinas, 2. David City, 3. Central City, 4. Milford, 5. Boone Central, 6. Logan View, 7. Raymond Central, 8. O'Neill, 9. Amherst, 10. Conestoga.

106: 1. Garfield, Central City; 2. Alden, O'Neill; 3. Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Fischer, Crofton-Bloomfield; 5. Meyer, Fillmore Central; 6. Edwards, Loomis-Bloomfield.

113: 1. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 2. Kunz, Central City; 3. Escandon, Gibbon; 4. McGee, Logan View; 5. Bongers, David City; 6. Arlt, Oakland-Craig.

120: 1. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 2. Waddington, Wood River; 3. Dozler, Boone Central; 4. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 5. Mueller, Logan View; 6. Burbach, Central City.

126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Zitek, Aquinas; 3. Schluckebier, Milford; 4. Schademann, Fillmore Central; 5. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 6. Brandt, Syracuse.

132: 1. Frank, Amherst; 2. Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Rainforth, O'Neill; 4. Spatz, David City; 5. Vondra, Milford; 6. Williams, Conestoga.

138: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Vandenburg, Aquinas; 3. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia; 4. Valdivia, Logan View; 5. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann; 6. Ancheta, Wood River.

145: 1. Gilmore, Arlington; 2. Nickolite, Aquinas; 3. Thompson, O'Neill; 4. McNulty, Logan View; 5. Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. Janke, Archbishop Bergan.

152: 1. Graham, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Kreikmeier, Raymond Central; 3. Widener, Bridgeport; 4. Mullaly, North Bend Central; 5. Schneiderheinz, Central City; 6. Feldner, Kearney Catholic.

160: 1. Hinrichs, Sutton; 2. Eller, Aquinas; 3. Kluthe, Ord; 4. Zoucha, Malcolm; 5. Reed, Cross County/Osceola; 6. Springer, Milford.

170: 1. Miller, Arlington; 2. Moore, Central City; 3. Jones, Twin River; 4. Daro, David City; 5. Jarosik, South Central Unified; 6. Vrana, Bishop Neumann.

182: 1. Vodicka, David City; 2. Meyer, Ord; 3. Drahota, Ravenna; 4. Egr, Yutan; 5. Andel, Aquinas; 6. Cleveland, Boone Central.

195: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Booth, Logan View; 3. Beeson, Tri County; 4. Worthey, HTRS; 5. Oborny, Milford; 6. Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia.

220: 1. Setrup, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Escamilla, David City; 3. Ames, Lutheran Northeast; 4. Cook, Yutan; 5. Coley, Mitchell; 6. Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield.

2851. Mundt, Nebraska Christian; 2. Ingwersen, David City; 3. Whitley, BRLD; 4. Johnson, Madison; 5. Nordmeyer, Malcolm; 6. Hayes, Cross County/Osceola.

