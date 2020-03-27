NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet postponed to the fall

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's board of directors has postponed its 2020 Hall of Fame Banquet, according to a news release from NSWCA CEO Norm Manstedt.
The board will postpone the banquet, originally set for June 12 in Grand Island, to the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
More information will be available later this summer, Manstedt stated.
