NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet postponed to the fall
View Comments

NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet postponed to the fall

  • Updated

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's board of directors has postponed its 2020 Hall of Fame Banquet, according to a news release from NSWCA CEO Norm Manstedt.

The board will postpone the banquet, originally set for June 12 in Grand Island, to the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

More information will be available later this summer, Manstedt stated.

High school wrestling logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News