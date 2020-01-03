NSWCA Class B and C wrestling rankings

A look at the latest rankings from the NSWCA heading into the new year.
Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS B
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Hastings, 3. Gering, 4. Bennington, 5. Arlington, 6. Beatrice, 7. Wahoo, 8. Ralston, 9. Northwest, 10. Adams Central.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Hastings, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Blair, 4. Bennington, 5. Adams Central, 6. Beatrice, 7. Gering, 8. Nebraska City, 9. Central City, 10. Columbus Lakeview.
106: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Obermiller, Adams Central; 3. Ouranda, Omaha Skutt; 4. Svobada, Aurora; 5. Schalk, Nebraska City; 6. Garfield, Central City.
113: 1. Chavez, Gering; 2. McKee, Ralston; 3. Wilder, Scottsbluff; 4. Kort, Adams Central; 5. Parrish, Bennington; 6. Arends, Northwest.
120: 1. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2. Arnold, Beatrice; 3. Ruff, Gering; 4. Ivey, York; 5. Rainforth, O’Neill; 6. Curtis, Blair.
126: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Buchanan, Crete; 3. Nagel, Gering; 4. Eliker, York; 5. Templar, Blair; 6. Weidner, Hastings.
132: 1. Lazure, Omaha Skutt; 2. Gilmore, Arlington; 3. Reinke, Beatrice; 4. Brown, Hastings; 5. Murrillo, Gering; 6. Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview.
138: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Quandt, Northwest; 3. Stokey, Ogallala; 4. Rocheleau, Gering; 5. Kort, Adams Central; 6. Thompson, O’Neill.
145: 1. Orsi, Omaha Skutt; 2. Talmadge, Ralston; 3. Fago, Lexington; 4. Puck, Bennington; 5. Schneiderheinz, Central City; 6. Maschmann, Beatrice.
152: 1. Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt; 2. Brumbaugh, Hastings; 3. Zink, Ogallala; 4. Walling, Wahoo; 5. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Koch, Beatrice.
160: 1. Hunsley, Hastings; 2. Miller, Arlington; 3. Robb, Sidney; 4. Drahota, Omaha Skutt; 5. Shanahan, Wahoo; 6. Moore, Central City.
170: 1. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Hancock, Wahoo; 3. Nelson, Beatrice; 4. Tinker, Pierce; 5. Lyons, York; 6. White, Crete
182: 1. Pape, Hastings; 2. MacDonald, Bennington; 3. Wilkins, Arlington; 4. Marxsen, Schuyler; 5. Hanson, Blair; 6. Adams, Beatrice.
195: 1. Jansen, Omaha Skutt; 2. Firmanik, Fairbury; 3. Langan, McCook; 4. Morara, Hastings; 5. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 6. Munoz, Holdrege.
220: 1. Griess, Northwest; 2. Menke, Bennington; 3. Meyer, Norris; 4. Kuehler, Pierce; 5. Kavulak, Seward; 6. Deckert, Adams Central.
285: 1. Gay, Arlington; 2. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 3. Leatherdale, Wayne; 4. Valquier, Nebraska City; 5. Hernandez, Ralston; 6. Swhan, Wahoo.
CLASS C
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. David City, 2. Valentine, 3. Aquinas, 4. Broken Bow, 5. Ord, 6. Archbishop Bergan, 7. Amherst, 8. Logan View, 9. Conestoga, T10. Milford, T10. Raymond Central.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. David City, 2. Aquinas, 3. Valentine, 4. Broken Bow, 5. Raymond Central, 6. Conestoga, 7. Logan View, 8. Archbishop Bergan, 9. Ord, T10. Milford, T10. Amherst.
106: 1. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 2. Waddington, Wood River; 3. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 4. Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand; 5. Bongers, David City; 6. Brandt, Syracuse.
113: 1. Benavides, Bridgeport; 2. Schluckebier, Milford; 3. Dickau, Hi-Line; 4. Musser, Hershey; 5. Dozler, Boone Central; 6. Hernandez, Logan View.
120: 1. Arps, Archbishop Bergan; 2. Vandenberg, Aquinas; 3. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 4. Ruffner, Conestoga; 5. Garey, Broken Bow; 6. Bruns, Hershey.
126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Escandon, Gibbon; 3. Zitek, Aquinas; 4. Shields, Amherst; 5. Zegers, Milford; 6. Chini, Conestoga.
132: 1. Bryce, Raymond Central; 2. Frank, Amherst; 3. Powers, Broken Bow; 4. Olson, Valentine; 5. McNulty, Logan View; 6. Williams, Conestoga.
138: 1. Krolikowski, Valentine; 2. Widener, Bridgeport; 3. Nickolite, Aquinas; 4. Lade, Battle Creek; 5. Harris, David City; 6. Rowse, Ord.
145: 1. McGinley, Valentine; 2. Valentine, David City; 3. Scdoris, Milford; 4. Lampman, Wisner Pilger; 5. Smydra, Norfolk Catholic; 6. Graham, Cross County.
152: 1. Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 2. Eller, Aquinas, 3. Valdivia, Logan View, 4. Zoucha, Malcolm, 5. Dorsey, Johnson County Central, 6. Springer, Milford.
160: 1. Olson, Valentine; 2. Hinrichs, Sutton; 3. Schutz, Hi-Line; 4. Kluthe, Ord; 5. Jones, Louisville; 6. Lindsley, Shelby/Rising City.
170: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Vodicka, David City; 3. Zoucha, Malcolm; 4. Meyer, Ord; 5. Hinrichs, Fillmore Central; 6. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan.
182: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Stokebrand, Amherst; 3. Allen, David City; 4. Peterson, Chase County; 5. Sterup, Cross County; 6. Snipes, Conestoga.
195: 1. Gabriel, Ord; 2. Escamilla, David City; 3. Booth, Logan View; 4. Powers, Broken Bow; 5. Cook, Yutan; 6. Alexander, Twin River.
220: 1. Cone, Archbishop Bergan; 2. Potts, Amherst; 3. Moore, David City; 4. Beaver, Wisner Pilger; 5. Johnson, Madison; 6. Cone, Logan View.
285: 1. Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City; 2. Hoevet, Ord; 3. Simonson, Archbishop Bergan; 4. Ingwersen, David City; 5. Nordmeyer, Malcolm; 6. Scheer, St. Paul.
