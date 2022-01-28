NSWCA boys and girls wrestling ratings, 1/28

Wrestling
NSWCA RATINGS
CLASS B
Tournaments: 1. Bennington, 2. Hastings, 3. Blair, 4. Omaha Skutt, 5. Gering, 6. Broken Bow, 7. Aurora, 8. Waverly, 9. Beatrice, 10. Scottsbluff.
Duals: 1. Blair, 2. Waverly, 3. Bennington, 4. Hastings, 5. Broken Bow, 6. Beatrice, 7. Gering, 8. Scottsbluff, 9. Columbus Lakeview, 10. Nebraska City.
106: 1. Loges, Blair; 2. Gamio, Scottsbluff; 3. Coyle, Bennington; 4. Brumbaugh, Hastings; 5. Dane, Gering; 6. Watson, Broken Bow.
113: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Houser, Sidney; 3. Shirley, Gering; 4. Anderson, Hastings; 5. Frost, Blair; 6. Brehm, Waverly.
120: 1. Ritonya, Bennington; 2. Carrizales, Ogallala; 3. Munier, Sidney; 4. Naylor, Lexington; 5. Nielsen, Plattsmouth; 6. Loges, Blair.
126: 1. Kort, Hastings; 2. Lauridsen, Bennington; 3. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 4. Stenger, Columbus Lakeview; 5. Karlin, Beatrice; 6. Greve, Waverly.
132: 1. Ourada, Omaha Skutt; 2. Wells, Broken Bow; 3. Whiteley, Scottsbluff; 4. Christo, Ashland Greenwood; 5. Bolling, Pierce; 6. Dotzler, Boone Central.
138: 1. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 2. Parrish, Bennington; 3. Cooper, Omaha Skutt; 4. Templar, Blair; 5. Wells, Broken Bow; 6. Munsell, Wayne.
145: 1. Kruse, Omaha Skutt; 2. Templar, Blair; 3. Bailey, Chadron; 4. White, Cozad; 5. Coulter, Pierce; 6. Poston, Nebraska City.
152: 1. Weidner, Hastings; 2. Zink, Ogallala; 3. Ziola, Omaha Skutt; 4. Corcoran, Ralston; 5. Steinhoff, Platteview; 6. Camejo, Blair.
160: 1. Samuelson, Hastings; 2. Powers, Blair; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice; 4. Kruntorad, Pierce; 5. Anthony, McCook; 6. James, Ralston.
170: 1. White, Cozad; 2. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 3. Spaulding, Norris; 4. Keehn, Beatrice; 5. Trevino, Scottsbluff; 6. Hill, Seward.
182: 1. Awiszus, Gering; 2. Nelson, Beatrice; 3. Papineau, Aurora; 4. Villwok, Elkhorn; 5. Mobley, Scottsbluff; 6. Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth.
195: 1. MacDonald, Bennington; 2. Owens, Aurora; 3. Fanning, Waverly; 4. Adkins, Plattsmouth; 5. Boryca, Cozad; 6. Smith, Hastings.
220: 1. Schwartzkopf, Gering; 2. Allen, Aurora; 3. Isele, Northwest; 4. Ternus, Columbus Lakeview; 5. Lambert, Ashland Greenwood; 6. Ruiz, Nebraska City.
285: 1. Brown, Waverly; 2. Bumgarner, Broken Bow; 3. Jividen, Aurora; 4. Hartman, Omaha Concordia/DC West; 5. Pavelka, Adams Central; 6. Bickel, Chadron.
CLASS C
Tournaments: 1. Aquinas, 2. Milford, 3. O’Neill, 4. Central City, 5. Valentine, 6. David City, 7. Crofton/Bloomfield, 8. Battle Creek, 9. Logan View, 10. Ord.
Duals: 1. Aquinas, 2. Valentine, 3. David City, 4. Milford, 5. Battle Creek, 6. Crofton/Bloomfield, 7. Raymond Central, 8. St. Paul, 9. Amherst, 10. Syracuse.
106: 1. Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield; 2. Stussse, Battle Creek; 3. Romshek, Aquinas; 4. Elliot, Hershey; 5. Schindler, David City; 6. Parks, O’Neill.
113: 1. Garfield, Central City; 2. Alden, O’Neill; 3. Sprenger, Valentine; 4. Kavan, Aquinas; 5. Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 6. McGee, Logan View.
120: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Kavan, Aquinas; 3. Escandon, Gibbon; 4. Meyer, Fillmore Central; 5. Bongers, David City; 6. Barger, Crofton/Bloomfield.
126: 1. Schindler, David City; 2. Burbach, Central City; 3. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 4. Wells, Lincoln Lutheran; 5. Neeman, Superior; 6. Baker, St. Paul.
132: 1. Bryce, Raymond Central; 2. Vondra, Milford; 3. Shademann, Fillmore Central; 4. McGrew, Lincoln Christian; 5. Moravec, Aquinas; 6. Arlt, Yutan.
138: 1. Rainforth, O'Neill; 2. Vandenberg, Aquinas; 3. Waddington, Wood River; 4. Brandt, Syracuse; 5. Spatz, David City; 6. Olberding, Falls City.
145: 1. Thompson, O’Neil; 2. Frank, Amherst; 3. Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield; 4. Peterson, Syracuse; 5. Sack, St. Paul; 6. Lamb, Valentine.
152: 1. Nickolite, Aquinas; 2. Ancheta, Wood River; 3. Lurz, Valentine; 4. Burt, Tekamah,Herman; 5. Chapman, Milford; 6. Peterson, Raymond Central.
160: 1. Graham, Cross County/Osceola; 2. Alberts, Grand Island CC; 3. Janke, Archbishop Bergan; 4. Sutton, Central City; 5. Drueke, O’Neill; 6. Springer, Milford.
170: 1. Zoucha, Malcolm; 2. Kreikemeier, Raymond Central; 3. Scdoris, Milford Sr; 4. Vrana, Bishop Neumann; 5. Jessen, Yutan; 6. Janssen, Valentine.
182: 1. Vance, Milford; 2. Daro, David City; 3. Andel, Aquinas; 4. Jones, Twin River; 5. Silva, Logan View; 6. Courter, Malcolm.
195: 1. Gabriel, Ord; 2. Oborny, Milford; 3. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan; 4. Worthey, HTRS; 5. Moudry, Bishop Neumann; 6. Buresh, Aquinas.
220: 1. Booth, Logan View; 2. Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield; 3. Miller, Aquinas; 4. Peterson, Chase County; 5. Thompson, Battle Creek; 6. Warner, Ord.
285: 1. Fehlhafer, Centennial; 2. Zlomke, Battle Creek; 3. Hyson, Fairbury; 4. Nordmeyer, Malcolm; 5. Rice, Ord; 6. Whitley, BRLD.
GIRLS
Teams: 1. West Point-Beemer, 2. South Sioux City, 3. Pierce, 4. Schuyler, 5. Amherst, 6. Norfolk, 7. Grand Island, 8. Yutan, 9. Nebraska City, 10. Papillion-La Vista.
100: 1. Peacher, Bennington; 2. Prado, Johnson County Central; 3. Ruby, Nebraska City; 4. Thiele, Louisville; 5. Rivas, Wayne; 6. Tun, Omaha Northwest.
107: 1. Pehrson, Yutan; 2. Wilson, Weeping Water; 3. Walsh, Lexington; 4. Williamson, Chadron; 5. Lemburg, Lakeview; 6. Bivainis, Amherst.
114: 1. Pozehl, Ainsworth; 2. Figueroa, West Point-Beemer; 3. Barber, Plattsmouth; 4. Linnaus, Stanton; 5. Plowman, Conestoga; 6. Haller, Norfolk.
120: 1. Pehrson, Yutan; 2. Cervantes, West Point-Beemer; 3. Petersen, Crofton; 4. Pollard, Norfolk; 5. Dolan, Omaha Skutt; 6. Mccrery, Bennington.
126: 1. Rosseter, Westside; 2. Lee, Nebraska City; 3. Arroyo, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 4. Skrdla, Pierce; 5. Kuester, West Point; 6. Maxey, Norfolk.
132: 1. Hoppe, Norfolk; 2. Zamora, South Sioux City; 3. Richards, Valentine; 4. Painter, Pierce; 5. Rodriguez, Norfolk; 6. Davis, West Holt.
138: 1. Gallaway, Amherst; 2. Wemhoff, Schuyler; 3. Ritchey, Ralston; 4. Bengtson, Aurora; 5. Cabello, Grand Island; 6. Rainey, Wahoo.
145: 1. Stice, Papillion La Vista; 2. Miserez, West Point-Beemer; 3. Boeslager, Chadron; 4. Barnes, Ogallala; 5. Roberts, Grand Island; 6. Jones, Louisville.
152: 1. Quinones, South Sioux City; 2. Parker, Bellevue East; 3. Pate, McCook; 4. Mader, Northwest; 5. Prochaska, Omaha Marian; 6. Lindo-Marente, Grand Island.
165: 1. Ricketts, Wahoo; 2. Vergara, O’Neill; 3. Zatechka, Omaha Westside; 4. Senff, Aurora; 5. Sash, Millard West; 6. Wiltgen, Millard South.
185: 1. Parsons, Pierce; 2. Schramm, Fairbury; 3. Earth, Winnebago; 4. Zamora, South Sioux City; 5. Bloomer, South Loup; 6. Hinneh, Marian.
235: 1. Paasch, West Point-Beemer; 2. De La Torre, South Sioux City; 3. Moackler, Fremont; 4. DeCora, Winnebago; 5. Ybarzabal, Bellevue East; 6. Earth, Winnebago.