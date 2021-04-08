NSAA vote on upgrading girls wrestling to a sanctioned sport likely coming next month

“We’ve got really strong programs and good participation in the northeast part of the state,” Cerny said. “The numbers keep exploding. And the schools I see that are very successful are also very diverse. A lot of these kids are minority kids who are participating in a sport and having success.”

This was the second year that the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has sponsored a girls state tournament in York. The February event had 64 schools and 178 participants this year compared with 37 schools and 115 girls in 2020.

The bordering states of Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas all have sanctioned high school girls wrestling.

NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling, Ron Higdon, said the national high school federation will be coming out with girls weight classes later this month that Nebraska will use going forward. According to national high school federation statistics, girls wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport nationwide on a per-capita basis.

The nearly seven-hour meeting also included boys state golf proposals for 2022, ’23 and ’24 from seven different communities, including Lincoln. The board then later voted to give Norfolk the Class A meet, Scottsbluff/Gering Class B, Columbus Class C and North Platte Class D.