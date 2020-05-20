NSAA Representative Assembly to vote on adding girls wrestling and bowling as sanctioned sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girls wrestling will have two bites of the apple on Thursday when it tries to become a sanctioned sport by the NSAA.

The first opportunity comes in the morning at the NSAA’s Board of Directors’ May meeting in Lincoln. One of 50 approved rulings, the board will consider girls wrestling as an emerging sport. The list of approved rulings propose changes in almost every sport, and are now ready for the eight-member board to pass or reject.

Later in the morning, the NSAA’s Representative Assembly, via Zoom, will have the opportunity to pass judgement on a girls wrestling proposal that would add it immediately without the gradual phasing in of an emerging sport.

As an emerging sport, girls wrestling would not have a sanctioned state meet, at least not in the first year. A girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 1 in York (sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) drew 115 competitors from 37 schools last winter, and a similar tournament would have to hold at least until 2021.