NSAA Representative Assembly to vote on adding girls wrestling and bowling as sanctioned sports

Girls wrestling will have two bites of the apple on Thursday when it tries to become a sanctioned sport by the NSAA.
The first opportunity comes in the morning at the NSAA’s Board of Directors’ May meeting in Lincoln. One of 50 approved rulings, the board will consider girls wrestling as an emerging sport. The list of approved rulings propose changes in almost every sport, and are now ready for the eight-member board to pass or reject.
Later in the morning, the NSAA’s Representative Assembly, via Zoom, will have the opportunity to pass judgement on a girls wrestling proposal that would add it immediately without the gradual phasing in of an emerging sport.
As an emerging sport, girls wrestling would not have a sanctioned state meet, at least not in the first year. A girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 1 in York (sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) drew 115 competitors from 37 schools last winter, and a similar tournament would have to hold at least until 2021.
The emerging sport time frame is three years, but if there is sufficient interest at any time during that period, the board can make it a sanctioned sport and then add a girls state meet. Until that time, girls would continue to be able to compete in the boys district and state meets and also participate on both the boys team and in the girls emerging wrestling program.
The full-fledged sanction proposal before the 51-member Representative Assembly not only creates a girls state tournament, but also establishes a two-year transition period that would allow girls the option of participating in both the boys and girls lineups during the regular season before switching to the girls for the postseason.
The move insures that there will be matches available for girls even if there are low numbers of girls participants in a certain tournament or specific weight class. But it runs counter to how NSAA sanctioned sports currently operate as girls only compete against girls and boys only compete against boys in cross country, basketball, swimming and track, sports in which the boys and girls seasons are at the same time.
Girls wrestling as an emerging sport, however, would not be bound by that precedent and girls would still be able to compete against boys as they do now if the situation warrants it. That would likely be a better fit for the six Lincoln public schools, which only had six girls wrestling on high school teams this past spring.
Last year, the proposal to sanction the sport fell short by one vote of the 60 percent needed to pass the Representative Assembly.
“There’s a different feel this year,” NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. “Last year, the question was, ‘Is this going to pass?’ This year, it’s more like, ‘What’s it going to look like?’’’
Bellar said, according to NSAA attorney Rex Schultze, if the approved ruling is passed by the board and the Representative Assembly later approves to sanction the sport, the Representative Assembly action will trump the approved ruling.
The girls wrestling proposal before the Representative Assembly passed in three of the six districts in January’s district meetings and the overall vote was 154-102 in favor.
There are 23 states nationally that have sanctioned girls wrestling, including the border states of Colorado, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.
Just like last year, a proposal to add boys and girls bowling as a sanctioned NSAA sport in the winter is also before the Representative Assembly. Bowling has failed to meet the 60-percent threshold for passage the last two years in the Representative Assembly, but it passed in four of the six districts in the January with 142 voting to add it and 110 against.
Approximately 900 students competed on club teams through their high schools in 2018, according to the proposal. Of those participants, 88 percent were not involved in any other varsity sport offered at the school.
“That’s something you have to look at,” Bellar said about those figures. “The people bringing the proposal have done their homework and worked some things out with some of the schools.”
Both the girls wrestling and bowling proposals are facing head winds that weren’t present three months ago — a swift and severe economic downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic that could have tremendous negative impacts on school budgets.
The pandemic caused the Representative Assembly meeting to be postponed from April to May.
“There’s obviously no precedent for this and I have no idea how it’s going to affect the vote,” Bellar said. “No one knows what finances are going to look like down the road and it’s going to cost schools money to add these sports.”
