NSAA emphasizing masks for winter sports, state wrestling meet adds fourth day

“I agree, I think it's got to be something. But I also think going the other route where we put the penalty on, that will lead to litigation. Because I know where my people stand and they’re ready to fight whoever wants to fight. I think we can avoid that and still maybe get the same effect.”

Bellar said he recently was part of a virtual meeting through Gov. Ricketts’ office that included NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and local health department directors.

“Something they’re telling people now is the safest place for our kids to be is in school,” Bellar said.

He said he asked in the meeting whether there had been a spreader event involving an NSAA activity. “We need to know that because then it affects our decisions, and nobody said anything. (Nobody) said ‘we don't know that to be the case.’ And again, I think it's because of the schools and the rules they have in play.

“(An outbreak) can happen anytime so you got to be careful what you say, but I think what we're doing is somewhat working. We may get overwhelmed, I don't know for sure. And I think indoors is going to prove to be difficult in the upcoming months.”