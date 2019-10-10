Oct. 1 was the deadline for Nebraska School Activities Association legislative proposals for the 2020-21 school year, and the addition of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport is once again poised to go through the legislative process.
In April, the vote in the NSAA Representative Assembly fell one short of the 60 percent majority (29-21) that was needed to add it this year. It’s back on the docket for the November district meetings in all six districts with some slight changes from last year’s proposal.
A synopsis of all proposed legislative changes for next year was presented to the NSAA board of directors during its October meeting Thursday in Lincoln. Adding girls wrestling was item one that piqued the most interest from the directors.
Unlike last year, this motion calls for a two-year transition period that would allow girls an option of competing in the boys lineup during regular-season contests if there are no girls to wrestle in their weight class.
The proposal says that after the two-year transition period, the NSAA girls wrestling advisory committee will decide whether participant numbers are sufficient for girls-only competition separate from the boys.
Last year’s proposal called for a more complete breakaway for the girls, which some Representative Assembly members feared would actually cut down opportunities for some girls to wrestle. If a school had a girls wrestling team, it would’ve prevented girls from wrestling boys from other schools at a meet, even if there were no girls to compete against in that weight class.
The latest proposal addresses that, but it also runs counter to existing NSAA rules for other sports that prohibit dual participation on both a boys and girls team in the same sport.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the two-year transition component is similar to what Missouri did when it added girls wrestling last year. After Missouri sanctioned the sport, participant numbers jumped from 169 in 2018 to more than 800 last winter.
The authors of the proposal “have done their due diligence,” Bellar said. “They’re doing what they can to get it started and then see where it goes from there. Their view is we won’t be able to address where we are unless we get it started.”
The proposal calls for a one-class state tournament at the beginning with the location, date, the number of qualifiers and qualifying format to be determined later by the NSAA. It also asks for 10 weight classes that will be determined by alpha assessment data.
A year ago, 144 girls statewide took the Optimum Performance Calculator assessment to participate in high school wrestling and compete against the boys. There was overwhelming support from the state’s high school wrestling coaches to sanction girls wrestling, with 118 of 139 respondents supporting it in an NSAA survey last year.
In the January district meetings, girls wrestling passed in four of the six districts, with 63 percent approving statewide (167-98), advancing it to the Representative Assembly.
The addition of boys and girls bowling has failed the past two years at the Representative Assembly, and District 2 will vote in the November meetings on a bare-bones proposal to add it.
Two football proposals starting the legislative process will change the eight-man playoffs and the enrollment cutoffs for eight-man and six-man. The eight-man playoff motion keeps how the 32-team first-round pairings are currently done with 16 teams placed in an east bracket and 16 in a west bracket, all seeded by wild-card points.
But after the first-round games, the 16 winners are then re-seeded and re-bracketed by wild-card points without regard to geography for the remainder of the playoffs.
The enrollment cutoff proposal would put the eight-man limit at 56 boys and the six-man at 36 for the playoffs. Currently schools with 47 or fewer boys are eligible for the Class D-1 and D-2 playoffs, and schools with less than 27 boys can play in the six-man postseason.