North Star softball pitcher Chubbuck carves path on wrestling mat, and more from LPS meet

Lincoln North Star junior Sydney Chubbuck is used to thriving under pressure. But the second-team all-city softball pitcher has found herself in a new circle — the wrestling mat.

Chubbuck helped guide the Navigators to a 19-22 overall record in the fall and an A-1 district championship appearance in a sport she has loved her entire life.

In her first year wrestling, Chubbuck boasts a 12-7 record and the drive to be one of North Star’s first female wrestlers to reach the final meet of the season, the state tournament.

All she needed was the opportunity. Chubbuck finished second at the Lincoln Public Schools Girls Showcase on Friday at Lincoln Northeast after splitting two matches.

“Once I heard we were doing it (wrestling), I wanted to be the first girl to make it to state, and that has just motivated me to be where I am now,” Chubbuck said. “I wanted to be the first girl to win a match. I wanted to be the first girl to make it to state for my school, and I really wanted to do this for my school and for the people at my school.”

Chubbuck is just like many girls wrestling this year. Taking on the wrestling mat after spending her previous winters off. Either lifting weights in the softball offseason, or just something new altogether.

“Once I lost my first match, I was like ‘Oh, crap, that’s what it feels like to lose,’” Chubbuck said. “It’s a learning curve, but it helped me, from losing, to make me better and what I can improve to be a better wrestler in the future and now.”

Friday was the first-ever LPS Girls Showcase with all seven LPS schools represented. Lincoln Pius X joined the event, too.

Lincoln East won with 44 points, followed by Lincoln Southeast (34) and Lincoln Southwest (28).

“It’s long overdue,” Lincoln Northeast girls head coach Brittne Westerman said. “A lot of towns in Nebraska have had girls wrestling for a long time, and I think Lincoln was kind one of the bigger cities to get on board with girls wrestling.

“I think it’s exciting that we are here and that we get to do this. We have a lot of good coaches here. … I just want to see the sport of wrestling grow, and I hope people can see that after this tournament.”

Westerman is no stranger to wrestling, competing in the Cornhusker State Games, and has served as a club wrestling coach for nearly 2½ years before becoming Northeast’s coach. But even with experience, coaching high school wrestling is a new experience.

Originally from West Point, Westerman does not work in the LPS system and currently attends UNL while working on her master’s degree.

“I wanted to give these girls the opportunity I didn’t have in high school because I wanted to wrestle in high school,” Westerman said. “It just wasn’t a think back in the early 2000s and my dad said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re not wrestling boys.’ I’ve always had a passion for sports in general, but after wrestling and having coached wrestling, I couldn’t pass it up.”