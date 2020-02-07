Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association dual rankings, 2/7

Wrestling
NSWCA DUAL RANKINGS
Class A: 1. Millard South, 2. Grand Island, 3. Lincoln East, 4. Norfolk, 5. Omaha Burke, 6. Millard North, 7. Kearney, 8. Columbus, 9. Papillion-LV South, 10. Elkhorn South.
Class B: 1. Hastings, 2. Bennington, 3. Blair, 4. Adams Central, 5. Central City, 6. Beatrice, 7. Omaha Skutt, 8. Gering, 9. Columbus Lakeview, 10. Northwest.
Class C: 1. Aquinas, 2. Valentine, 3. Logan View, 4. Conestoga, 5. David City, 6. Amherst, 7. Battle Creek, 8. Raymond Central, 9. Twin River, 10. Milford.
Class D: 1. Plainview, 2. Neligh-Oakdale, 3. Burwell, 4. Mullen, 5. Pender, 6. Elkhorn Valley, 7. Maxwell, 8. Winside, 9. Thayer Central, 10. Cambridge.