More of the same as Mayfield dominates for third state title; Lincoln East finishes runner-up

East’s three champions is tied for the most for the Spartans in one year, joining the 2004 and ’18 teams.

A great last day allowed the Spartans to finish as state runner-up in the Class A team race. Millard South had the title won before the final round, winning with 213 points. East was second (143 points) and Omaha Central was third (123½).

Mayfield made some history along the way, becoming the first wrestler to earn three state titles while wrestling for the Spartans.

East has had some great wrestlers, including current coaches Jeff Rutledge and McCurdy, but nobody had won three titles all for the Spartans (Chance Fry won the last two of his three at East, but the first at Lincoln Southeast).

Mayfield was satisfied with his final state tournament before going on to wrestle in college in the Big Ten for Northwestern.

“I got two pins right away and then two tech falls,” Mayfield said. “So I feel like I’ve been pretty dominant, and that’s how I wanted to end my high school wrestling career.”

Only a loss in the finals as a freshman kept Mayfield from joining the four-time champion club.

The toughest of his three titles to win was the first as a sophomore.