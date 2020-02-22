More of the same as Mayfield dominates for third state title; Lincoln East finishes runner-up

OMAHA — In the four matches Maxx Mayfield won during the state wrestling tournament this week, he won twice by pins that came only about 1 minute into the match, and his other matches were dominating wins by the scores of 19-4 and 21-6.
So the Lincoln East senior capped his prep career with his third state championship. In Saturday’s 160-pound final, he beat Ethan Valenica of Millard West by technical fall, 21-6, at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Once you get to state, it’s supposed to be the 16 best wrestlers in Nebraska in that division. That makes you wonder how dominating Mayfield was during all of those other regular-season meets and duals, when the competition wasn’t as good as state. Lincoln East co-coach Keenan McCurdy knows the answer, having watched all of those matches this year during a season when Mayfield had a 56-0 record.
“Maxx has been dominant all year,” McCurdy said. “I think he’s only had three matches that were not bonus points, and maybe four or five that weren’t a pin or technical fall. So just pure dominance. He really worked hard to separate himself.”
Mayfield led the way for an East team that had a great final day at state, with the Spartans having a 3-1 record in the finals. Keith Jones (113) and Grant Lyman (170) also won titles. Brandon Baustert finished second, losing 3-2 against Caleb Coyle in the championship match at 113 that needed three overtimes to determine the winner.
East’s three champions is tied for the most for the Spartans in one year, joining the 2004 and ’18 teams.
A great last day allowed the Spartans to finish as state runner-up in the Class A team race. Millard South had the title won before the final round, winning with 213 points. East was second (143 points) and Omaha Central was third (123½).
Mayfield made some history along the way, becoming the first wrestler to earn three state titles while wrestling for the Spartans.
East has had some great wrestlers, including current coaches Jeff Rutledge and McCurdy, but nobody had won three titles all for the Spartans (Chance Fry won the last two of his three at East, but the first at Lincoln Southeast).
Mayfield was satisfied with his final state tournament before going on to wrestle in college in the Big Ten for Northwestern.
You have free articles remaining.
“I got two pins right away and then two tech falls,” Mayfield said. “So I feel like I’ve been pretty dominant, and that’s how I wanted to end my high school wrestling career.”
Only a loss in the finals as a freshman kept Mayfield from joining the four-time champion club.
The toughest of his three titles to win was the first as a sophomore.
“That one psyched me out, and in the finals my legs came out feeling like cinder blocks, so that was the toughest one,” Mayfield said.
The Spartans’ other two champs each won their first. Lyman defeated Blayze Standley of Columbus 10-3 in the championship match, beating Standley for the third time this season.
Even while leading the match 6-2 going into the final period, Lyman stayed aggressive.
“That’s just how we do it,” Lyman said. “We have one gear, and we just go. I wrestle the best when I’m offensive. I don’t really do that backing down thing.”
Lyman made state all four years, and did so every year at the same weight class, but was in the finals for the first time. Moments after the match ended, Lyman was able to hug his parents, Rob and Nicole, who were seated in the front row.
“It was just so much joy,” Lyman said.
Smith got his title in his first state appearance, winning in the final on a second-period pin of Adrian Bice of Columbus. Last year, Smith lost a wrestle-off in practice to Baustert for the varsity spot at 106, so Smith had to be a spectator at state.
“I was in the stands, way up there, watching, and I just wanted to be down there in the 106 finals, and now here I am,” Smith said. “I worked hard, and I got it.”
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
State wrestling, 2.22
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.