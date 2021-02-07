Millard South senior wrestler commits to Nebraska

Millard South continues to produce Division I wrestling recruits, and the latest will be headed to Nebraska.
Scott Robertson, a senior 152-pounder, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday. Robertson currently is ranked No. 2 in his weight class by the NSWCA and is 38-0.
"I would like to thank everyone who helped me along the way, including my family, coaches and teammates," Robertson tweeted.
I’m Grateful to be able to announce that I will be headed to Lincoln to continue my athletic and academic career at The University of Nebraska. I would like to thank everyone who helped me along the way including my family, coaches, and teamates. Go Huskers! 🌽 🔴#GBR #MWC4L pic.twitter.com/minLEy6EY1— Scott Robertson (@Soctt_ROBERTSON) February 7, 2021
Robertson finished in sixth place at 152 at last year's state meet. Prior to that, he won a state championship in Utah before moving to Omaha.