Millard South senior wrestler commits to Nebraska
  • Updated
  • Comments
Millard South continues to produce Division I wrestling recruits, and the latest will be headed to Nebraska.

Scott Robertson, a senior 152-pounder, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday. Robertson currently is ranked No. 2 in his weight class by the NSWCA and is 38-0.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped me along the way, including my family, coaches and teammates," Robertson tweeted.

Robertson finished in sixth place at 152 at last year's state meet. Prior to that, he won a state championship in Utah before moving to Omaha.

