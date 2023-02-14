Cooper Jackson appreciates the spectacle at the state wrestling tournament. The big arena feeling that's better experienced than described.

The intimidation factor has worn off, perhaps one or two trips ago. On Thursday, the Lincoln Southwest senior will suit up for his fourth consecutive Class A state tournament.

An opponent couldn't stop his run to state in any of those previous runs to CHI Health Center Omaha. This time, however, his own body almost did.

It was mere weeks ago when Southwest coach Aaron Finley approached Jackson.

Jackson was recovering after reaggravating the shoulder that required orthopedic surgery after last wrestling season. It held up through football but gave way to a familiar twinging pain during the Silver Hawks' season-opening meet in December.

He kept up with his cardio, but his time on the mat was put on an indefinite pause.

"I was feeling out what he wanted to do," Finley recalls. "I didn't want to push him. There was a day I asked him, 'Hey, would you mind warming up and making your way around the room?'

"It went from that to him drilling and stuff like that. I think he got his desire for the sport back — an absence makes the heart grow fonder type of thing."

Ultimately, the decision to return to action was Jackson's. He could press on, and potentially cause further damage as he eyes a college football future at Culver-Stockton in Missouri. Or, he could step aside, and risk being overrun by what-ifs.

"It really got put to the test whether or not I was going to be able to go on and play sports later in life," Jackson said. "I had to make a decision for myself to push through a little pain and push through it.

"I was thinking like, 'Dang, I'm only going to be a three-time qualifier and not make the fourth.'"

That decision played out more like a competitive reflex. Jackson was going to move forward, rejoining the mix only a couple of weeks ago. He has 18 matches under his belt this season, which is the fewest of any wrestler in the 182-pound state bracket by a considerable margin.

Still, he trusts his skills and experience as he prepares for a bracket that boasts talent and depth, led by Papillion-La Vista's Coleton Haggin, the No. 1 seed with a 45-5 record.

Jackson, who finished fifth at 170 last season, sealed his fourth straight state tournament berth at the A-2 District meet on Saturday at Lincoln East. He won two matches, by pin and decision, before losing to top-seeded Noah Blair of Millard West.

The effort was more than enough to qualify.

"It kinda hit me at the end of that match," Jackson said. "I'm a four-time state qualifier, and we're going to CHI, hopefully to get another medal."

Jackson was one of 12 Silver Hawks to qualify for the state tournament — 11 boys, one girl. It's the most boys qualifiers in Finley's career, which spans the program's 21-year history.

There's a tangible bond among this season's group, and Jackson is a key cog in the wheel. When he was sidelined, he still showed up routinely to practice, remaining engaged with his team.

"A lot of the guys saw that and they understood that he cared about their progress and what was going on still," Finley said.

The Class A portion of the tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos: City wrestlers earn state tournament spots at A-2 district meet