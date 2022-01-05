Long-running Manstedt wrestling tournament giving girls their own day; 'Little did we know it was going to get this big'

Norm Manstedt coached high school wrestling for 50 years, so he's seen and been part of some defining moments with the sport.

Expecting another one Thursday in Columbus, Manstedt will have a camera ready.

Nearly 225 girls are expected to compete in the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Platte County Community College, and the plan is to get them all together for a photo.

"Just because for the record books," said Manstedt, who is the tournament director.

It will mark the first NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament hosted by Manstedt and High Plains, and it coincides with one of the top and longest-running boys tournaments. Manstedt has put on a boys tournament every year for the past 50-plus years, and it's been a two-day tournament. Lincoln East and Gering highlight this year's boys 22-team event, which is set for Friday and Saturday.

Because girls wrestling has exploded in Nebraska, the girls tournament will get its own day.