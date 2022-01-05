Long-running Manstedt wrestling tournament giving girls their own day; 'Little did we know it was going to get this big'

Norm Manstedt coached high school wrestling for 50 years, so he's seen and been part of some defining moments with the sport.
Expecting another one Thursday in Columbus, Manstedt will have a camera ready.
Nearly 225 girls are expected to compete in the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Platte County Community College, and the plan is to get them all together for a photo.
"Just because for the record books," said Manstedt, who is the tournament director.
It will mark the first NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament hosted by Manstedt and High Plains, and it coincides with one of the top and longest-running boys tournaments. Manstedt has put on a boys tournament every year for the past 50-plus years, and it's been a two-day tournament. Lincoln East and Gering highlight this year's boys 22-team event, which is set for Friday and Saturday.
Because girls wrestling has exploded in Nebraska, the girls tournament will get its own day.
Manstedt started adding girls weight divisions to his tournament in recent years. There were 20 to 30 girls the first year and then 50 and then about 75 to 80 two years ago. Because the numbers were lower, the girls competitions were on the same day as the boys.
That has changed.
"Our athletic director and I, we decided they needed their own special day and we were fortunate that Platte College was available," said Manstedt, who retired as High Plains' wrestling coach after the 2019 season.
"Little did we know it was going to get this big."
This year's tournament got so big, a junior varsity division for about 50 wrestlers was created. More than 160 will compete in the varsity division and there are 39 teams in total.
"By adding this JV division, it really has given everybody a chance to bring their entire team," Manstedt said.
The competition will be strong, too. Manstedt said the 132-pound girls division features four wrestlers with a combined record of 48-1.
Once the girls tournament is complete Thursday, Manstedt and staff will turn their attention to the boys on Friday and Saturday.
Some schools have already hosted big girls tournaments this year, including Nebraska City and Winnebago. The spotlight will be on Columbus this week.
More than 700 girls are out for wrestling this year in Nebraska, according to NSAA numbers, and Manstedt said it will only get bigger.
"It really is going to explode," he said. "I'll tell you what, if you haven't got your ticket for the state wrestling tournament you better buy it because you won't get a seat. I guarantee it, especially on Friday and Saturday."
Thursday's girls tournament begins at 10:30 a.m.
