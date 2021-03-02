Lincoln Southeast wrestling coach headed to Kearney

Kearney High School has hired Ryan Bauer to be its head wrestling coach, the school announced.

Bauer has been Lincoln Southeast's head coach since 2018.

It's a homecoming for Bauer, a Kearney native, Kearney High graduate and former Nebraska-Kearney wrestler on two Division II national championship teams (2012, ’13).

"Bauer checked all the boxes that we needed in this hire," said Kearney activities director Ryan Hogue. "I know he will continue the great tradition and culture we have in our wrestling program."

Bauer said: "It's an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Kearney High wrestling program. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence that Tom McCann and Ty Swarm have laid before me."

Kearney finished sixth in Class A at the recently completed state tournament; Southeast was 16th.

