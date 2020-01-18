Lincoln Southeast's Belmudez pulls upsets to win title; East notches second-place overall

Zack Belmudez surprised himself during the Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championship Saturday at Lincoln Pius X.
In a day of expected results, the Lincoln Southeast 195-pounder turned heads, beating the fourth- and fifth-ranked wrestlers in the state to claim the 195-pound title.
The day began for Belmudez with a first-round bye before pinning Fremont’s Benny Alfaro at the 4:29 mark in the quarterfinals. It was in the semifinals that he met his first challenge in Norfolk’s Laikon Ames, the owner of a 30-4 record and a No. 5 ranking in Class A. Even so, Belmudez controlled the match, winning a 12-6 decision to advance to the finals.
In the finals waited No. 4 Alex Hunt of Kearney, who pinned the Southeast junior earlier this month at the Gator Invite in just two minutes.
Trailing 5-2 in the second period, Belmudez pinned Hunt at the 3:06 mark to give Southeast its only champion of the day.
“I didn’t think I was going to get him at first,” said Belmudez. “But I think it’s mostly mindset, and I really felt I mentally prepared myself to do it.”
Lincoln Northeast secured its only champion at 285, where Jayden Schrader steamrolled the field to become a first-time HAC champion. After a first-round bye, Schrader pinned his way to the title, including Fremont’s Kade Richardson in the finals at the 4:16 mark.
Schrader, who competed at the junior varsity level a year ago, has established himself as one of the top heavyweights in the state already, reaching the 30-win mark on this season.
“Feels pretty good. I’ve been putting in as much work as I can. Working extra hours after practice and just getting everything out of my days,” said Schrader. “I’m pretty confident right now, I’m ready to do big things.”
Kearney claimed the HAC championship for the second straight year. With champions in Brayden Smith and Gauge McBride at 138 and 152, Kearney outlasted runner-up Lincoln East 228-217.5.
“This is a big, big moment for us this season,” said Kearney head coach Ty Swarm. “We challenge our guys all the time to be disciplined wrestlers and just really leave it all out there each and every time they wrestle.”
“Sometimes we don’t get there and sometimes we do. I think this was a statement of us getting it done and the way we wanted to get it done.”
Even though they finished second, the Spartans dominated the finals with six champions to lead the field: Keith Smith at 106, Nic Swift at 132, Breckin Sperling at 145, Max Mayfield at 160, Grant Lyman at 170 and Edward Lankas at 182.
Grand Island was third with 181.5 points, followed by Norfolk (175.5) and Lincoln Southeast (104). Lincoln Southwest finished sixth, Lincoln High eighth, Lincoln Northeast ninth, Lincoln North Star 10th and Lincoln Pius X 11th.