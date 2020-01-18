Lincoln Southeast's Belmudez pulls upsets to win title; East notches second-place overall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schrader, who competed at the junior varsity level a year ago, has established himself as one of the top heavyweights in the state already, reaching the 30-win mark on this season.

“Feels pretty good. I’ve been putting in as much work as I can. Working extra hours after practice and just getting everything out of my days,” said Schrader. “I’m pretty confident right now, I’m ready to do big things.”

Kearney claimed the HAC championship for the second straight year. With champions in Brayden Smith and Gauge McBride at 138 and 152, Kearney outlasted runner-up Lincoln East 228-217.5.

“This is a big, big moment for us this season,” said Kearney head coach Ty Swarm. “We challenge our guys all the time to be disciplined wrestlers and just really leave it all out there each and every time they wrestle.”

“Sometimes we don’t get there and sometimes we do. I think this was a statement of us getting it done and the way we wanted to get it done.”

Even though they finished second, the Spartans dominated the finals with six champions to lead the field: Keith Smith at 106, Nic Swift at 132, Breckin Sperling at 145, Max Mayfield at 160, Grant Lyman at 170 and Edward Lankas at 182.