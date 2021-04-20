Lincoln Southeast hires Beatrice assistant as its next wrestling coach

Lincoln Southeast named AJ Jaramillo as its head wrestling coach Tuesday.

Jaramillo, who replaces Ryan Bauer, comes to Southeast after serving as an assistant coach at Beatrice where he helped the Orangemen a runner-up finish at state in February.

Jaramillo, who also coached at Doniphan-Trumbull, was an All-America wrestler at York College. He qualified for the NAIA national tournament twice.

Bauer guided the Knights for three seasons before returning to coach and teach at his alma mater in Kearney High School.

"Coach Jaramillo brings an enthusiasm, passion and competitive attitude to the Lincoln Southeast wrestling program," LSE activities director JJ Toczek said in a prepared statement. "He is student-centered and understands the value of education-based athletics. Coach Jaramillo not only trains student-athletes to be physically and mentally strong, he also works to instill in them the life skills of hard work, commitment and competitiveness."

