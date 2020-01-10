Lincoln Southeast freshman Caleb Durr rises up for title at North Star invite

“Just get my hips away and get them up,” said Zegers of what went through his mind. “Just using every ounce of energy I got in me to battle through it and win.”

The senior did just that, winning 8-6 to give the Knights a second champion.

Lincoln North Star had one champion in its home invitational, with 182-pounder Sheldon Isom defeating Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey 10-6 in the final.

“I feel great," Isom said. "I’ve been working hard for four years and I’ve been putting in a lot of work. Winning here gives me good motivation and just being able to follow in the footsteps of other great wrestlers,” Isom said.

But Kearney ruled the tournament from start to finish. Led by eight finalists and four champions, the Bearcats ran away with the team title with 214 points; 66 ahead of second-place Millard North with 148.

Kearney's champions were Perry Swarm at 106, Rylie Steele at 126, Gauge Fergurson at 145 and Gage McBride at 152.

“I think we came in today just to re-establish the kind of wrestling that we believe Kearney High brings to the table,” Kearney coach Ty Swarm said. “Just the aggressive style of wrestling and how to score points is how we fuel off each other and our guys did a nice job of that.”