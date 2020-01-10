Lincoln Southeast freshman Caleb Durr rises up for title at North Star invite

In a tournament that saw many experienced wrestlers claim championships, it was a Lincoln Southeast freshman who stood out Friday at the Gator Wrestling Invitational at Lincoln North Star.
Coming into the invitational with a record of 17-7, Caleb Durr was set up in the 113-pound bracket that would test the freshman and see just how far he has come since the start of the year. After picking up two second-period pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Durr was set to face returning state place-winner Hunter Nagatani from Kearney.
The two went back-and-forth, neither able to gain a substantial lead. Aided by three reversals, Durr went into the third period up 10-9. That’s when conditioning came into play. Sensing his opponent was exhausted, Durr pounced, pinning Nagatani to earn his first big win.
“I’m just thankful he got really tired,” Durr said. “My partners have been working really hard and pushing me in the wrestling room to (get in condition) myself so my hard work pays off.”
Durr wasn’t the only Knight to wrap up a title Friday; teammate Brogan Zegers did the same at 160. After pinning Jacob Bohy of Lincoln Pius X in only 46 seconds in the semifinals, Zegers was tested by Millard North’s Guillermo Espinoza in the finals. Up 7-3 going into the third period, Zegers seemed in control but an escape and takedown cut the lead to one. After Espinoza cut Zeger loose, it just came down to defensive fundamentals.
“Just get my hips away and get them up,” said Zegers of what went through his mind. “Just using every ounce of energy I got in me to battle through it and win.”
The senior did just that, winning 8-6 to give the Knights a second champion.
Lincoln North Star had one champion in its home invitational, with 182-pounder Sheldon Isom defeating Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey 10-6 in the final.
“I feel great," Isom said. "I’ve been working hard for four years and I’ve been putting in a lot of work. Winning here gives me good motivation and just being able to follow in the footsteps of other great wrestlers,” Isom said.
But Kearney ruled the tournament from start to finish. Led by eight finalists and four champions, the Bearcats ran away with the team title with 214 points; 66 ahead of second-place Millard North with 148.
Kearney's champions were Perry Swarm at 106, Rylie Steele at 126, Gauge Fergurson at 145 and Gage McBride at 152.
“I think we came in today just to re-establish the kind of wrestling that we believe Kearney High brings to the table,” Kearney coach Ty Swarm said. “Just the aggressive style of wrestling and how to score points is how we fuel off each other and our guys did a nice job of that.”
Elkhorn South finished third with 125 points, Lincoln Southeast was fourth with 109, Lincoln Pius X fifth with 72½, Lincoln North Star sixth with 72, Bellevue West seventh with 63½ and Fremont eighth with 57 to round out the team scoring.