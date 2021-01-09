Lincoln Southeast claims five weight champions to notch Gator Invitational title

Belief can be a strong motive in sports.

Just ask Lincoln Southeast wrestling coach Ryan Bauer. Since taking over as head coach in 2017, Bauer mentions belief as the biggest change in the Knights' wrestling room. After mustering 21 points at the state tournament a year ago, the Knights proved they are eager for another shot by winning the two-day Gator Invitational on Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

Southeast finished the day with 114.5 points, opening a comfortable margin over second-place Bellevue West with 92.

“We’re just upping the competition that we see and trying to change the mindset that it’s OK to wrestle the best,” Bauer said. “We want to see those top teams and just understand the thought process that we can compete.”

Depth soared for Southeast on Saturday morning, as the Knights claimed five weight champions in the round-robin format: Hunter Dillon (132 pounds), Ian Mendoza (145), Peyton Haupt (152), Max McClatchey (182) and John Friendt (195).

It was an exciting final match for Friendt, who squared off against James Keller (Bellevue West). After getting a takedown in the second period, Friendt held on to secure a 3-1 win and give the Knights their final champion of the day.