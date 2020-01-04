Lincoln High's Thew wins title at Creighton Prep wrestling invite; Southeast takes fifth

Lincoln High junior Quinn Thew was the lone Lincoln wrestler to come away with an individual title at Creighton Prep's Tom Dineen Invitational on Saturday in Omaha.

Thew pinned Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt in 2 minutes, 55 seconds, in the 170-pound title match. Southeast's Brogan Zegers (160) finished runner-up, and Nate Folmer (220) took third to help the Knights to a fifth-place team finish with 135 points in the 17-team invite.

Lincoln Pius X's Jacob Reiber (113) and Luke Andres (132) secured third-place honors and helped the Thunderbolts to a top-10 finish.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reiber defeated Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Williams via sudden victory, 8-6, in the third-place match, while Andres pinned Zane Ziegler of Underwood, Iowa, in 2:17, for third. Pius X finished eighth as a team with 98 points.

In other notable matches, Lincoln North Star's Sheldon Isom (182) took third via decision over Creighton Prep's Joey Glogowski, 3-2. Lincoln Northeast's Jayden Schrader took second, falling to Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman in the 285-pound title match. Haberman pinned Schrader in 2:03.

Four Lincoln wrestlers took fourth — Pius X's Matt Bohy (170) and Zane Faust (126), Southeast's Taye Hill (138) and North Star's Sami Mo (145).