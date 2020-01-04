Lincoln High's Thew wins title at Creighton Prep wrestling invite; Southeast takes fifth

Lincoln High junior Quinn Thew was the lone Lincoln wrestler to come away with an individual title at Creighton Prep's Tom Dineen Invitational on Saturday in Omaha.
Thew pinned Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt in 2 minutes, 55 seconds, in the 170-pound title match. Southeast's Brogan Zegers (160) finished runner-up, and Nate Folmer (220) took third to help the Knights to a fifth-place team finish with 135 points in the 17-team invite.
Lincoln Pius X's Jacob Reiber (113) and Luke Andres (132) secured third-place honors and helped the Thunderbolts to a top-10 finish.
You have free articles remaining.
Reiber defeated Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Williams via sudden victory, 8-6, in the third-place match, while Andres pinned Zane Ziegler of Underwood, Iowa, in 2:17, for third. Pius X finished eighth as a team with 98 points.
In other notable matches, Lincoln North Star's Sheldon Isom (182) took third via decision over Creighton Prep's Joey Glogowski, 3-2. Lincoln Northeast's Jayden Schrader took second, falling to Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman in the 285-pound title match. Haberman pinned Schrader in 2:03.
Four Lincoln wrestlers took fourth — Pius X's Matt Bohy (170) and Zane Faust (126), Southeast's Taye Hill (138) and North Star's Sami Mo (145).
Papillion-La Vista, which won two individual titles, took first as a team (219 points), trailed by Omaha Burke (196) and Underwood (184).
Lincoln High finished in 10th (83), followed by Lincoln North Star in 11th (81) and Lincoln Northeast in 15th (38).