Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield is state's recipient for the Dave Schultz award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East standout wrestler Maxx Mayfield was recently named a recipient of the 2020 Nebraska Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award.

The award recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school wrestlers for their work in wrestling, academics, citizenship and community service. Winners are evaluated and selected the basis of three criteria: success and sportsmanship on the mat, grade-point average and class rank, and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.

The award was named after Dave Schultz, a former Olympic and world champion who was killed in 1996.

Mayfield, a Northwestern recruit, went 56-0 last season and capped his season with a dominating performance at the state tournament. He won a state title at 160 pounds, his third straight state crown.

Mayfield carried a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0