Lincoln East tops Kearney beneath auditorium lights in budding tradition

When talking about a marquee matchup in Nebraska high school wrestling, it doesn’t get much better than Kearney and Lincoln East.
In a battle between the wrestling bluebloods, it was the No. 3 Spartans who got the best of the No. 4 Bearcats on Thursday night at Lincoln East, winning 10 of the 14 matches in a 45-19 victory.
While the score might have been lopsided, Thursday night’s matchup had a lot more meaning. In one of the new and emerging traditions, the dual was held in the East auditorium, where the Spartans honored their seniors and past wrestlers. This has become an annual tradition for both teams.
“I think our wrestlers, parents and fan base work really hard because they believe we’ve got a special culture and family so they want to showcase that,” said Lincoln East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy. “It’s just fun to have a night where the kids can feel special and highlight all their hard work.”
That hard work seemed to especially pay off under the bright lights where the Spartans dominated almost every aspect of the dual to earn a statement win in their backyard.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our guys wrestled well but it was a tough team we faced. We won a couple of swing matches that could have gone either way so hats off to our kids that were in those tight matches,” said McCurdy.
Those tight matches turned out to be the difference for Lincoln East, denying points that could have easily flipped the dual toward Kearney. Despite leading 25-13 after eight weights, the toss-up matches that the Bearcats desperately needed to stay in the dual soon followed. Those came at the 182-, 195-, 220- and 285-pound slots.
At 182, senior Edward Lankas survived Bearcat Bronson Amend 4-2 after almost letting up a takedown as time expired. Both coaches pointed out the 195 bout as the turning point, as Alex Hunt of Kearney took on the Spartans’ Aidan Ingwersen.
Down 1-0 heading into the third period, Ingwersen got an escape and takedown on Hunt to take the lead 3-1. Hunt was able to get an escape and was close to retaking the lead, but his takedown attempt fell short as Ingwersen hung on for the win earning East another victory in a key weight.
“I thought coming back out we didn’t do a bad job. They (Lincoln East) were just better than us. 195 hurt, but I think we (Hunt) were the more offensive wrestler and we didn’t finish too many shots,” said Kearney head coach Ty Swarm.
While it didn’t affect the outcome of the dual, the main event of the night was at 113 where No. 2 Archer Heelan of Kearney took on No. 1 Brandon Baustert of East. Baustert caught Heelan in a cradle and ended the match in only 1 minute to cap the Spartan win.