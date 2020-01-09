Lincoln East tops Kearney beneath auditorium lights in budding tradition

When talking about a marquee matchup in Nebraska high school wrestling, it doesn’t get much better than Kearney and Lincoln East.

In a battle between the wrestling bluebloods, it was the No. 3 Spartans who got the best of the No. 4 Bearcats on Thursday night at Lincoln East, winning 10 of the 14 matches in a 45-19 victory.

While the score might have been lopsided, Thursday night’s matchup had a lot more meaning. In one of the new and emerging traditions, the dual was held in the East auditorium, where the Spartans honored their seniors and past wrestlers. This has become an annual tradition for both teams.

“I think our wrestlers, parents and fan base work really hard because they believe we’ve got a special culture and family so they want to showcase that,” said Lincoln East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy. “It’s just fun to have a night where the kids can feel special and highlight all their hard work.”

That hard work seemed to especially pay off under the bright lights where the Spartans dominated almost every aspect of the dual to earn a statement win in their backyard.

