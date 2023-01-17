Key string of pins helps Millard South by Lincoln East in wrestling showdown

OMAHA — One final swing in a back-and-forth affair was enough for the state’s top team Tuesday night.

Class A No. 1 Millard South won four of five matches — including three by pin — midway through its 46-21 win against second-ranked Lincoln East.

The Patriots took control after five lead changes in the first six matches, outscoring East 30-9.

“Honestly, it went about as I expected it to go,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “We knew there were going to be tough matches — we knew we were outmanned at spots. We just had to keep it close and give ourselves a chance.”

They did that through the first half of the dual, beginning with top-ranked Isaac Ekdahl’s 6-3 decision against No. 4 Scottie Meier at 113 pounds. East got a Noah Ingwersen pin in the following match, but returning state champion Miles Anderson restored the Patriot lead with a 23-12 rout of No. 4 Joshua Shaner at 126.

The lead didn't last long, though.

Returning state champion Gabe Turman, the top-ranked wrestler at 132, finished a 4-0 win over sixth-ranked Gino Rettele.

Things swung Millard South’s way for good after that.

Second-ranked 138-pounder Logan Glynn put together a workmanlike 4-0 win against No. 3 Cole Toline.

“He was aggressive on his feet, had a lot of motion, a lot of good hand fighting, pushed the pace and got a couple of good takedowns,” Olson said of Glynn.

Joel Adams, Henry Reilly and Aiden Robertson recorded pins in three of the next four matches to push the Patriot lead to 28-12.

Millard South clinched things with top-ranked Caeden Olin’s pin at 195. Teammates Brock Dyer (285 pounds) and Kiernan Meink (106) tacked on pins down the stretch for the Patriots, who won nine of 14 matches.

It was the first dual loss of the season for East, snapping a string of 18 straight victories dating back to last season.

The teams could see each other again in next month’s state duals tournament, something East coach Jeff Rutledge said wasn’t lost on his team.

“You wrestle the best team for a reason, and really the message to the team was to compete and not worry about the winning and just let the results take care of themselves,” Rutledge said. “And I thought they did that.”

He said there were plenty of positive takeaways, and even more work to be done, before a potential second meeting with the three-time defending state duals champion.

“That’s why we wanted to get it on our schedule, and I’m really happy that we were able to,” Rutledge said. “It proves that we’re doing some good things in the practice room. And it gives us some good things to go to the wrestling room and work on.”

