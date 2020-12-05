'It's what he would have wanted': David City's Vodicka wrestles to invite title in memory of father

"I pulled him into the coach's office (Monday) and had found out the funeral was going to be on Friday, which was our first invite," Thiem said. "I told him, 'Let's just take this day to be with your family and take care of your family first. Sit out this first tournament and we will pick up where we left off next week as far as wrestling goes.'

"I could just see the look on his face that is not what Dylan wanted and what Dylan had not planned."

Vodicka trekked on with emotions. He wanted to wrestle. He knew his father, who never missed a wrestling meet, was with him.

"It's what he would have wanted," Vodicka said.

Weigh-ins for the Lakeview Invite were set for noon with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. The head coaches agreed to move the weigh-in time so Vodicka could wrestle.

"There really is nothing quite like the wrestling community," Vodicka said. "It's always there to pick up someone else in the community and everyone is understanding of it."

With a heavy heart, Vodicka pushed on and took the mat. He opened with an injury-default victory in 33 seconds before claiming two wins by pinfall and the 182-pound weight class title.