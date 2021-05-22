'It was just joy': Six years in the making, girls wrestling in Nebraska looks to build on breakthrough vote

Maxwell said he hoped the decision to sanction the sport would come sooner. The West Point-Beemer coach thought his roster numbers were affected this past season because it wasn't under the NSAA umbrella.

After Wednesday's announcement, 19 girls at West Point-Beemer, in addition to the others who wrestled last year, have expressed interest in wrestling next year.

"A lot of girls were not going out because it wasn't legit or sanctioned by the NSAA," Maxwell said. "I expect our (state) numbers are really going to jump. Double, if not triple."

Said Painter, "You're going to see more opportunities. Now that it is NSAA-sanctioned, I believe you're going to see a lot of schools jump on board and allow this, and what you're also going to see, you can have teams co-op now."

Following Wednesday's vote, Lincoln East's wrestling team tweeted a post reaching out to girls interested in competing for the Spartans. "BE A TRAILBLAZER," the post read.

Painter and others began putting together the groundwork six years ago. They worked with longtime wrestling coach Norm Manstedt on an NSAA proposal in the fourth year of the process, but it lost by one vote.